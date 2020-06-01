Regents wait and see on spring 2021 tuition

In a recent statement, board President Mike Richards stressed, “We don’t yet know what the financial toll that this pandemic will have on our regent institutions, but we know it will be significant.”

“So we cannot focus on returning to business as usual,” he said. “We must be proactive about the hurdles ahead and redesign our universities to make them stronger.”

To that end, the board formed an advisory group co-chaired by Regents David Barker and Nancy Dunkel. Regents Nancy Boettger and Jim Lindenmayer also will serve on the committee, charged with “looking at administrative and academic collaborations and efficiencies.”

The board later this week will consider ratification of that group and its two subcommittees — one to look specifically at administrative functions and another focused solely on academic issues.

The academic subgroup will include the university provosts and faculty senate leadership. The administrative group includes finance and operation heads for each campus.

“We want to explore opportunities and look for solutions and greater collaborations across the universities,” Richards said in his earlier comments. “For example, we must consider expanding the opportunities for students at one university to take classes online from one of the other universities, and we must look at whether administrative functions at all three universities can be consolidated.”

