Regents table plans to raze two UNI houses, both more than 100 years old

CEDAR FALLS — Two historic houses on the University of Northern Iowa campus, including the original president’s home, have gotten a reprieve from demolition for now.

The Board of Regents Thursday tabled a request to raze the former residences at 2401 College St. and 1012 West 23rd St. while meeting at UNI. Known as the Honors Cottage and the Alumni House, respectively, both are well over 100 years old with a combined $1.6 million in deferred maintenance needs, according to officials. The cottage, which also has a garage, served as the university president’s home after it was built in 1890.

Michael Hager, senior vice president for finance and operations, told the property and facilities committee Wednesday that the houses are underutilized and need upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. And they’re not the only historic buildings on that part of campus.

“Neither of these buildings are core academic buildings,” he noted. “We do have a number of buildings in addition to these buildings that are more than (a) century old. But these two small ones do not make sense from a financial perspective to continue on.”

Regent David Barker, a partner in a real estate development company, said he had begun examining the houses and questioned if all of the estimated maintenance costs – $970,704 at the cottage and $674,547 at the Alumni House – are “absolutely necessary.”

“I understand that not all buildings can or should be saved,” he said. However, “I’m not convinced that the benefits outweigh the costs of going ahead with demolition.”

He was the only committee member to vote against approving the request and he asked that the item be considered separately from the consent agenda when the full board met Thursday.

“I’d like to learn more about what the overall space situation is here at UNI, what the larger plan is before we start on demolishing structures and particularly structures with some historic significance,” said Barker. “I could certainly see myself voting to demolish them if we can’t find a use or if we find (that) the best path forward.”

Hager said the current uses don’t fully utilize the structures.

“The Alumni House has a call center that is used in some evenings by about 14-15 students as part of the development foundation fundraising effort,” he explained. “We haven’t identified the exact location for that yet, but it’s no issue to move that space.” The house was built in 1906 and originally served as the residence of the buildings and grounds superintendent.

The cottage has offices for three honors program staff, a student lounge and a classroom. A new location hasn’t been finalized, although Hager said “it’s likely going to be some place in Bartlett Hall,” which he noted is also an historic building that opened in 1911.

In terms of what would be done with the lots — at opposite ends of a park-like area along College and 23rd streets — after demolition, he said “there’s no current plan and so green space is always the default answer.” The total cost to demolish the houses and restore the land to green space is estimated at $269,000, paid for by university funds.

Hager acknowledged that the properties “would become a potential building site. Just given the historic nature of the campus, we do want to be careful with that.

“This is part of the original tract of land that was part of the orphans’ home that became Iowa State Normal School (a predecessor to UNI) back in the day,” he said. “So, we’d want to make sure that anything we would build there would match the architecture of the other eight buildings right there that are more than 100 years old.”

Regent Milt Dakovich, president of Aspro asphalt paving company in Waterloo, said it’s difficult to decide to raze the houses. However, “they are underutilized, they are AEA non-compliant, they have asbestos and they have electrical needs.”

He noted that green space is a “valuable commodity on university campuses. And the fact that there’s an opportunity to put a building that would serve a purpose on that space, that’s valuable.”

With no plans by UNI to demolish the buildings before winter, Barker said “I don’t think there would be a significant cost to delaying the decision until the next meeting and we could learn a good deal in the meantime.”

The board approved tabling the issue in an 8-1 vote with Dakovich dissenting. The decision directs officials to provide an analysis of concerns raised by Barker when bringing it back to the board.

