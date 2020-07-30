Regents OK cuts to universities, presidential compensation

In lopping over $65 million from Iowa’s public universities in fiscal 2021 to help account for losses from COVID-19, state funding cuts and enrollment declines, the state Board of Regents on Wednesday praised campus administrators for making sacrifices.
Acting to take account of the losses — which projected a $53 million drop in tuition income alone — regents approved pared-down general operating fund budgets of nearly $728 million for the University of Iowa, $630 million for Iowa State University and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa. That doesn’t include the UI Hospitals and Clinics.
Regents praised the campus leaders for sharing in the losses by cutting their compensation.
“I have been personally very impressed by our institutional leadership agreeing to take pay reductions to help with the economic challenges our schools are facing,” said board President Mike Richards.
The universities, which have announced plans to return students to campus this fall with a combination of in-person and online courses, nonetheless face more financial uncertainties as the pandemic persists.
The board approved the following compensation changes for the presidents of its universities:
- University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld will take a 50-percent cut to his $590,000 base pay for the rest of the budget year, a one-time savings of $270,416;
- Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen will take a one-year 10-percent cut to her $590,000 base pay, amounting to $59,000;
- And University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook will shave $42,110 from his $357,110 base pay through the end of the budget year — while also cutting his annual deferred compensation payments from $100,000 to $50,000 through June 30, 2022.
Harreld and Wintersteen also have deferred compensation plans scheduled through 2023 — paying out $2.33 million to Harreld and more than $1 million to Wintersteen. They have not announced making changes to those plans.
The board also Wednesday agreed to establish a new deferred compensation plan for its executive director, Mark Braun, that makes annual contributions of $145,000 through June 30, 2022. Richards noted Braun voluntarily took a 16.5% pay cut.
Administrators across the campus’ athletics departments also have taken pay cuts — including high-profile football, basketball and wrestling coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery, Lisa Bluder and Tom Brands at the UI.
Budget reductions have translated to faculty and staff furloughs, pay cuts, lost raises and hiring freezes across the campuses. They’ve halted construction and consolidated programs.
