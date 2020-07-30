Regents OK cuts to universities, presidential compensation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In lopping over $65 million from Iowa’s public universities in fiscal 2021 to help account for losses from COVID-19, state funding cuts and enrollment declines, the state Board of Regents on Wednesday praised campus administrators for making sacrifices.

Acting to take account of the losses — which projected a $53 million drop in tuition income alone — regents approved pared-down general operating fund budgets of nearly $728 million for the University of Iowa, $630 million for Iowa State University and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa. That doesn’t include the UI Hospitals and Clinics.

Regents praised the campus leaders for sharing in the losses by cutting their compensation.

“I have been personally very impressed by our institutional leadership agreeing to take pay reductions to help with the economic challenges our schools are facing,” said board President Mike Richards.

The universities, which have announced plans to return students to campus this fall with a combination of in-person and online courses, nonetheless face more financial uncertainties as the pandemic persists.

The board approved the following compensation changes for the presidents of its universities: