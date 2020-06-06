Regents freeze tuition rates for now, board leader vows fall return to on-campus learning

“Many are here for three, four or even seven years at a time, and we’re not taking semesters a la carte,” he said. “It will be jarring for many students if this tuition freeze is lifted for the spring semester, especially if tuition increases dramatically.

“In fact, many of us won’t even have a choice,” he said. “This isn’t really a free market system. Rather, many of us are in programs that must be completed in lockstep.”

Esker argued even a tuition freeze into spring would fall short of addressing student needs during this pandemic following “20 years of skyrocketing tuition.”

“It’s no secret why the national student debt burden has eclipsed $1.6 trillion,” he said. “Freezing tuition now against that backdrop is like plugging a leak in your basement but not doing anything about all the water that already got in.”

Regents in 2018 unveiled a five-year tuition model meant to give UI and ISU students and families a line of sight to stepped annual increases at those two schools of at least 3 percent – maybe more if lawmakers fail to fund their appropriations requests.

UNI President Mark Nook, in a news release, hailed Thursday's vote for holding the line on tuition for a second straight year.