Regents declare emergency, waive rules for Iowa's public universities

URBANDALE — Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents President Mike Richards declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action, which applies to all institutions under regents jurisdiction, followed a telephonic meeting of the board Tuesday adding an emergency authorizations section to its policy manual.

In the meantime, the University of Iowa announced it is delaying the start of its virtual instruction by one week and cancelling spring commencement ceremonies at the Iowa City campus. Courses will now start March 30 and take place online for the rest of the semester, according to an update from President Bruce Harreld. Plans are in the works for an alternative celebration for graduating students.

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and Iowa State University in Ames have not made any similar announcements.

Regents officials released a statement from Richards, who noted the board had already taken steps to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and would provide additional guidance as needed.