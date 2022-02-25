Regents approve replacing part of UNI's Wellness Recreation Center roof after storm damage

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is replacing a Wellness Recreation Center roof damaged in a storm late last year.

The Board of Regents, meeting in Urbandale on Wednesday, approved going forward with that project as well as replacement of the Roth Apartments’ roof and other exterior improvements. The Roth roof is at the end of its life cycle.

“We had a rather gusty sustained storm in December that damaged a couple roofs on the campus,” Michael Hager, UNI’s senior vice president for finance and operations, told the board’s property and facilities committee. “One of the roofs is under the threshold (cost) to bring to the board.”

The Dec. 15 storm had a more severe impact on the roof of the Wellness Recreation Center. The west half of the surface, which is nearest to the facility’s parking lot, is in need of replacement after sustaining $615,000 in wind damage, according to board documents.

The project has an estimated budget of $2.62 million, with $2.24 million of that accounting for construction costs. Another $151,390 is budgeted for planning, design and management. There is also a contingency fund of $223,760 to help pay any unexpected costs.

Hager said a claim filed with the state auditor’s office and executive council “that we’re optimistic will be funded” would recoup the $615,000 damage amount. Other sources to pay for the work include $500,000 in building repair funds and $1.5 million in institutional funds.

The other half of the center’s roof is in poor condition because it is at the end of its life cycle, but that work is being delayed. When additional funds are available, UNI would address that need and install lightning protection.

Roth’s metal roof is reaching the end of its 30-year warranty. New rigid roof insulation will be installed. Additionally, new gutters, tuck-pointing the exterior masonry walls and caulking around windows is included in the project.

The work has a budget of $2.38 million. That includes $2.02 million for construction as well as $151,425 for planning, design and management. The project also has a $201,075 contingency fund.

