CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s faculty union will receive 3% base salary increases the next two years per the latest collective bargaining agreement with administration.

The Board of Regents was unanimous in its vote Thursday to ratify the hikes with United Faculty as part of the contract effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

According to meeting documents, United Faculty previously voted Feb. 3 to ratify the agreement with the raises first proposed by administration during the opening meeting of negotiations Jan. 13

United Faculty, representing about 500 faculty members, called for increases of 9.96% and 5.3% each of the next two years, arguing they would address salaries that have not kept pace with inflation and peer institutions.

Under the current agreement, expiring June 30, current base wages range from $43,460 for an instructor to $70,031 for a full professor. That’s after 1.3% increases each of the last two years.

When faculty are hired, their salary is set above those base levels depending on a variety of factors, such as years of experience.

The union’s proposal also sought to protect previously bargained rights by putting them in the contract after 2017 saw legislation that gutted public bargaining rights. However, administration’s legal counsel poured cold water on that possibility right away when both sides convened the first time.

The top 10 cartoons about top secret leaks