Regents approve $65.4M in cuts to Iowa's public universities

DES MOINES (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved $65.4 million in cuts to the state's public universities in the latest blow to their budgets.

The board unanimously approved a $1.5 billion general operating budget for the schools Tuesday afternoon that includes $727.9 million for the University of Iowa, $629.9 million for Iowa State University and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa.

The reductions are on top of an $8 million cut in state funding approved by the Legislature last month.

The universities expect to bring in $53 million less in tuition this year as a result of the enrollment decline and an across-the-board tuition freeze approved by the regents in June.

Anticipated enrollment drops, coupled with an earlier decision to freeze tuition rates, is expected to shrink income by $14.8 million at the University of Iowa; $33.4 million at Iowa State University; and $4.8 million at the University of Northern Iowa.

The three institutions will split the $8 million cut in state appropriations — divided about 40-40-20 percent between the campuses, with UI and ISU each losing $3.2 million in state support and UNI losing $1.5 million.