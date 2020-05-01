Regent campuses expect over $193M hit

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s three public universities project $193 million in coronavirus-related losses and expenses through the summer and may see enrollment declines this fall.
UNI foresees losses of $28 million.
As bleak as those projections are, they do not even include the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Despite monumental losses, the Iowa Board of Regents on Thursday proposed keeping tuition rates and fees flat for the coming fall, an aberration from its original plan for five years of increases.
“The COVID-19 epidemic is unprecedented,” according to the tuition proposal. “It is important that our students, families and our institutions have as much financial predictability as possible. Therefore, it is recommended there be no increases in tuition rates or mandatory fees.”
The presidents of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University told the board Thursday they expect COVID-19 losses and expenses to top $76 million and $89 million respectively. Both projected smaller freshman classes.
University of Northern Iowa leaders, saying it’s too soon to gauge fall enrollment, projected COVID-19 losses and expenses at $28 million.
With UI Health Care looking at about $70 million in losses and expenses to date, that brings the total financial blow to regents enterprises to at least $263 million, board President Michael Richards said Thursday.
“We know it is significant,” he said. “We cannot focus on returning to business as usual. We must be proactive about the hurdles ahead, and redesign our universities to make them stronger.”
That could include expanding opportunities for students enrolled at one regent university to take classes online from another, Richards said.
“We must look at whether administrative functions at all three universities can be consolidated,” he said. “We also need to consider whether to put a moratorium on new construction.
“Change is hard,” he said. “It is necessary. We will adapt. We will adjust. We will continue to provide an affordable, accessible, high quality education for all of our students.”
After hearing of the unprecedented challenges facing Iowa’s public universities and special schools, the board Thursday announced an advisory group of four regents tasked with reviewing administrative and academic collaborations and efficiencies.
The group — which will be broken into sub groups looking at a tuition freeze, the financial hurt and enrollment — will bring recommendations to the full board in November, Richards said.
