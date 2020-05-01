Regent campuses expect over $193M hit

“We know it is significant,” he said. “We cannot focus on returning to business as usual. We must be proactive about the hurdles ahead, and redesign our universities to make them stronger.”

That could include expanding opportunities for students enrolled at one regent university to take classes online from another, Richards said.

“We must look at whether administrative functions at all three universities can be consolidated,” he said. “We also need to consider whether to put a moratorium on new construction.

“Change is hard,” he said. “It is necessary. We will adapt. We will adjust. We will continue to provide an affordable, accessible, high quality education for all of our students.”

After hearing of the unprecedented challenges facing Iowa’s public universities and special schools, the board Thursday announced an advisory group of four regents tasked with reviewing administrative and academic collaborations and efficiencies.

The group — which will be broken into sub groups looking at a tuition freeze, the financial hurt and enrollment — will bring recommendations to the full board in November, Richards said.

