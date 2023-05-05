COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council anticipates more than 125,000 students in Iowa will benefit from the STEM Scale-Up Program in the 2023-24 academic year.
The STEM Scale-Up Program provides educators and students throughout the state with access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational opportunities from across the country.
More than 1,300 educators are signed up to deliver one of 13 selected programs for preschool through 12th-grade students during school, after school and in other educational settings.
This is the highest number of program recipients since the program launched in 2012 with a nearly 200% increase in applicants from the first year.
The council has invited STEM programs to scale their offerings across Iowa through the initiative. Educators were able to apply for one or more programs to be implemented during the 2023-24 academic year with topics including computer science, engineering and mathematics.
“The impact of this program has been significant with participants showing greater interest in STEM education and careers, and performing better on statewide math, science and reading tests,” Jeff Weld, the council’s executive director, said in a news release.
The council reviews proposals to create the annual menu of programs. Of 65 proposals submitted, 13 high-quality programs were selected for 2023-24.
Program recipients are selected by regional STEM advisory boards guided by regional STEM managers. Selection criteria is based on need, student diversity, geographic location and distribution, and plans to sustain the program. Since 2012, funding from the Iowa Legislature has enabled more than a million preschool through 12th-grade students to participate in STEM Scale-Up Programs.
Generous support from private-sector partners, including Google, Alliant Energy, Kemin Industries, ITC Midwest and Accumold allowed for nearly $700,000 of additional programs to be placed in schools across the state.
Educator training for recipients will begin this summer. A complete list of 2023-24 STEM Scale-Up Program recipients can be found at
iowastem.org/scale-up.
Photos: Hollywood writers strike
Members of the The Writers Guild of America West picket at an entrance to Paramount Pictures, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ziggy Bettis, 3, left, covers his ears while his mother, Hilary Bettis, third from left, walks a picket line for a writers strike with chants calling for better wages, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, outside Peacock NewFronts in New York. "I am the breadwinner of my family," said Bettis, a writer for multiple television shows. "We don't live an extravagant life and it's not sustainable." (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Fox Studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
An organized labor symbol of a giant inflatable rat, left, is displayed as members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Peacock NewFronts, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Demonstrators take part in a rally in front of the entrance to the Paramount Pictures studio, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. Television and movie writers launched a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Writer/actor John Owen Lowe stands for a photo during a striking writers' rally in front of Paramount Pictures studio, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. Television and movie writers launched a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Striking writers take part in a rally in front of Paramount Pictures studio, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. Television and movie writers launched a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Members of the Writers Guild of America picket outside of the Amazon Studios lot Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. Television and movie writers launched an industrywide strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Melissa Marlette, a former writer for the television series "Nancy Drew," takes part in a rally in front of Paramount Pictures studio, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside of the Amazon Studios lot Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside the Sony Pictures lot, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside the Sony Pictures lot, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Striking writers rally in front of Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. Television and movie writers launched a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Justice Hardy, a writer on the television series "True Lies," holds up a sign as members of The Writers Guild of America picket outside Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Members of The Writers Guild of America picket outside Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Members of The Writers Guild of America picket outside Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Set dresser Norma Smithee shows her support for striking writers at a rally outside Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Writers Guild of America West member Victor Duenas pickets with others at an entrance to Paramount Pictures, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Isaac Gomez, a captain in the Writers Guild of America West, writes out a message on a sign before a rally in front of Paramount Pictures, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Striking writers march and picket calling for better wages, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, outside Peacock NewFronts in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Fox Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Writer Jono Matt holds a sign as members of The Writers Guild of America picket outside Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Placards are gathered together at the close of a picket by members of The Writers Guild of America outside Walt Disney Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Members of the Writers Guild of America, WGA picket outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Members of the Writers Guild of America picket outside an entrance to Warner Bros. Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Members of the SAG-AFTRA join a picket line in support of the Writers Guild of America picket outside the Netflix, Inc., building on Sunset Blvd., in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands, all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom driven by streaming. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Matt Flink, a captain in the Writers Guild of America West and a writer on the Starz series "Minx," writes out a message on a sign before a rally in front of the Paramount Pictures studio, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. Television and movie writers launched a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Striking writers walk past the entrance of Peacock NewFronts as they picket for better wages, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
High school students express their support for members of the Writers Guild of America, picketing outside the Netflix, Inc., building on Sunset Blvd., in Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Members of the Writers Guild of America, picket outside the Netflix, Inc., building on Sunset Blvd., in Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Chikodili Agwuna, a writer on the television series "Criminal Minds," holds a sign as member of The Writers Guild of America picket outside Walt Disney Studios, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
