CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council anticipates more than 125,000 students in Iowa will benefit from the STEM Scale-Up Program in the 2023-24 academic year.

The STEM Scale-Up Program provides educators and students throughout the state with access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational opportunities from across the country.

More than 1,300 educators are signed up to deliver one of 13 selected programs for preschool through 12th-grade students during school, after school and in other educational settings.

This is the highest number of program recipients since the program launched in 2012 with a nearly 200% increase in applicants from the first year.

The council has invited STEM programs to scale their offerings across Iowa through the initiative. Educators were able to apply for one or more programs to be implemented during the 2023-24 academic year with topics including computer science, engineering and mathematics.

“The impact of this program has been significant with participants showing greater interest in STEM education and careers, and performing better on statewide math, science and reading tests,” Jeff Weld, the council’s executive director, said in a news release.

The council reviews proposals to create the annual menu of programs. Of 65 proposals submitted, 13 high-quality programs were selected for 2023-24.

Program recipients are selected by regional STEM advisory boards guided by regional STEM managers. Selection criteria is based on need, student diversity, geographic location and distribution, and plans to sustain the program. Since 2012, funding from the Iowa Legislature has enabled more than a million preschool through 12th-grade students to participate in STEM Scale-Up Programs.

Generous support from private-sector partners, including Google, Alliant Energy, Kemin Industries, ITC Midwest and Accumold allowed for nearly $700,000 of additional programs to be placed in schools across the state.

Educator training for recipients will begin this summer. A complete list of 2023-24 STEM Scale-Up Program recipients can be found at iowastem.org/scale-up.

Photos: Hollywood writers strike