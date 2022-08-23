Recent Cedar Falls graduate wins 2022 President’s Environmental Youth Award

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Klaertje Kiyora Hesselink received the President’s Environmental Youth Award this summer.
The 2022 graduate of Cedar Falls High School developed a public service announcement that encourages the switch from incandescent to LED light bulbs. The radio PSA has reached thousands of listeners in the Cedar Valley and inspired her fellow students to begin planning for a community-wide LED conversion program.
Award recipients are announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality.
Learn more about
Klaertje’s project (see EPA Region 7).
Photos: UNI women's soccer vs. Grand View, Aug. 18
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 11
Northern Iowa players celebrate on the field after Siri Ott scores a goal in the second half against Grand View on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 7
Northern Iowa and Grand View players attempt to head the ball off of a corner kick on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 6
Northern Iowa's Lauren Heinsch takes a shot against Grand View but is blocked by goalkeeper Gabby Burman on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 9
Northern Iowa's Macy Smith attacks the Grand View goal on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 12
Northern Iowa's Olivia Knoepfle dribbles the ball against Grand View on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 1
Northern Iowa's Caroline Hazen dribbles the ball down field against Grand View on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 10
Northern Iowa's Ashley Harrington heads the ball towards the Grand View goal on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 8
Northern Iowa's Macy Smith vies for the ball against Grand View on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 3
Northern Iowa's Olivia Knoepfle dribbles the all down field against Grand View on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 5
Northern Iowa's Siri Ott kicks the ball down field against Grand View on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 2
Northern Iowa's Caroline Hazen dribbles the ball down field against Grand View on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Soc UNI vs. Grand View 4
Northern Iowa's Ashley Harrington takes a shot on the Grand View goal on Thursday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.