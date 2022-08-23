 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Cedar Falls graduate wins 2022 President’s Environmental Youth Award

Congressional Awards

Three Cedar Falls High School students were recently awarded Congressional Awards. Pictured, from left, are: Harrison Redfern, Klaertje Hesselink and Will Lynch.

CEDAR FALLS — Klaertje Kiyora Hesselink received the President’s Environmental Youth Award this summer.

The 2022 graduate of Cedar Falls High School developed a public service announcement that encourages the switch from incandescent to LED light bulbs. The radio PSA has reached thousands of listeners in the Cedar Valley and inspired her fellow students to begin planning for a community-wide LED conversion program.

Award recipients are announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Learn more about Klaertje’s project (see EPA Region 7).

