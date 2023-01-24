Radon testing finds normal levels in Dike-New Hartford Schools' buildings

DIKE — The Dike-New Hartford Community School District recently completed testing its two campuses for radon, required at least once every five years for all Iowa public school attendance centers, licensed preschools, and licensed child care centers.

The test results indicated radon levels well below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s advised radon action level of 4.0 pCi/L.

“We are grateful to receive this news and for the Energy Association of Iowa Schools’ assistance in facilitating this radon testing,” said Justin Stockdale, Dike-New Hartford superintendent. “We now have peace of mind that our students, staff, and community are learning in spaces that are as safe as possible from radon.”

Radon gas cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted, and moves upward through cracks and other openings in the foundations of buildings from the soil under a building. In the United States, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers.

To learn how to accurately complete radon testing independently, the district received training from the School Radon Training & Support System, facilitated by the Energy Association of Iowa Schools.

If elevated radon levels are found, EAIS coaches schools through the process of eliminating it. EAIS has placed the district on a multi-year rotating radon test schedule to continue to ensure radon safety in the future.

Although schools and workplaces are usually the second-largest contributors to radon exposure, the home is likely to be the most significant source. Therefore, families are encouraged to regularly test their homes for radon and to take action to reduce elevated concentrations.

More information regarding residential radon testing can be found online at www.epa.gov/radon.

