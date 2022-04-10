Racial covenants still attached to Black Hawk County homeowners' properties

CEDAR FALLS — A tool of Northern segregation flourished in Waterloo as the Black population grew early in the 20th century.

The first race-restrictive deed covenants were recorded in the city in 1914 and continued to grow during the proceeding decades. As years passed, the covenants began appearing in other parts of Black Hawk County, as well.

Aimed at keeping people of certain ethnicities from buying or living in the houses they were attached to, the covenants are no longer enforceable or legal. But they had an impact on the Cedar Valley’s Black population that still reverberates today.

Colin Gordon, a professor in the University of Iowa’s department of history, has researched race-restrictive covenants in the county and other places.

Speaking Wednesday at the University of Northern Iowa, he noted their initial emergence in Waterloo followed the arrival of Black people who migrated from Mississippi starting in 1911 to break an Illinois Central railroad strike. Later, there was a resurgence in use of the covenants “in response to the Second Great Migration,” when millions of Black people left the southern United States starting in 1940.

Gordon, who was the featured speaker at the department of history’s Carl L. Becker Memorial Lecture, initially researched race-restrictive deed covenants in St. Louis, where they first appeared in 1893, and the surrounding St. Louis County. He then did similar work on Johnson County where the University of Iowa is located.

Last year, he spent part of a week combing through a file of miscellaneous covenants and plat books in the Black Hawk County recorder’s office to find deed restrictions for 3,173 parcels in Waterloo and other cities. With the help of students, he compiled and mapped the data online last spring at dsps.lib.uiowa.edu/mappingsegregationia.

“It took 12 of us the semester to do that,” he said in an interview. The restrictive deeds were recorded for properties “on the edge of the African-American community. ... And it really does confine that early African-American community around the rail lines.”

Largely that was a triangular 16-block neighborhood already known as “Smokey Row” bounded by Sumner Street to the north, Mobile Street to the east and what is now the Canadian National Railway tracks from East Fourth to Douglas streets.

While these race-restrictive covenants are stored at the courthouse, that doesn’t mean current homeowners are aware of them. Gordon said such documents are likely not included with people’s property records.

“Sometimes people don’t even know that this is attached to their property,” he explained.

Growing over time

Gordon’s map shows individual properties colored in if the owners had signed petitions to add the restrictive covenants to their deeds. Later, whole subdivisions built with the restrictions in place appear on the map. A feature that adds the restrictions by year to the interactive map shows the growth of the covenants through 1950.

“This is the mechanism that causes racial segregation north of the Mason-Dixon Line,” Gordon told the audience at the lecture, referencing the boundary between slave and free states prior to the Civil War.

Property restrictions grew as the Black population expanded in Waterloo. According to a narrative on the website, census data shows the number of Black residents grew from 29 in the 1910 to 2,623 in 1950 – accounting for 2.61% of the population at that point.

Those initial properties that added the restrictions to their deeds were located in a roughly rectangular area east of Barclay Street north of the railroad tracks that run through downtown. More scattered properties further east to an area south of the railroad tracks near what is now the Red Carpet Golf Course also added the restrictions.

The covenant says none of the included real estate “shall be sold, conveyed, rented to or occupied by any Negro, Indian or person of the African, Chineese, Japaneese, Greek, Italian, Servian (Serbian) or Bulgarian race, nationality or descent.”

A year later, a six-block subdivision north of Newell Street put the same list of restrictions in its covenant. Gordon noted that subdivision-based restrictions “were particularly effective” because they were done as the homes were being built.

In 1916 and 1917, single properties in Cedar Falls on West Ninth Street near Pearl Street and East Street north of Waterloo Road added covenants restricting ownership or occupation to Caucasians or whites.

By the 1920s, this language was more common in the covenants than using a list of ethnicities to exclude people.

“They heavily used the language of nuisance in these agreements,” said Gordon. For example, in the 1916 covenant, along with restricting the property to “those of the Caucasian race” it says “No nuisance of any character or slaughter house shall be permitted on the premises.”

Deed covenants for other purposes were not unusual before the advent of city zoning, and the race restrictions were included with those.

“It was pretty common in the 1920s if you were selling me your house to say ‘Why don’t we put this restriction on the property to protect the neighbors?’” said Gordon.

Values still affected

Further growth of restrictions occurred in Waterloo in 1922 just south of the original area on both sides of the tracks and in 1927 just north of the intersection of what is now U.S. Highway 218 and Ansborough Avenue. More were added in Waterloo during the 1930s well south of the Cedar River at points near or along Ridgeway Avenue.

A smattering of additional restrictive deeds were recorded in 1939 on Waterloo’s northeast side and south of the river as well as in Cedar Falls, covering most of the block between Rownd Street and Hickory Lane south of Sunnyside Drive. Both cities saw significant expansion of these restrictions on properties between 1941 and 1946. Racial restrictions were also recorded on properties in the outlying communities of Hudson (1944), Elk Run Heights (1947 and 1950), and Evansdale (1949).

During the first half of the 20th century, most state courts and the U.S. Supreme Court held that these covenants were purely private contracts and no constitutional issues were at stake. But the high court’s Shelley v. Kraemer decision in 1948 held that enforcement did constitute state action and violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Racial covenants were found to violate the equal protection clause through the court’s Jones v. Alfred H. Mayer decision in 1968, the same year the federal Civil Rights Act became law.

But Gordon said these long-ago restrictions have spurred a “durable inequality” in housing and property values and “we live with the consequences.” He said assumptions about value that relate to race are embedded in appraisals.

“The north side of St. Louis is still well over 90% Black,” he noted. In Minnesota’s Hennepin County, another area where race restrictions have been studied, Minneapolis has two concentrated areas of Black residents. “And Waterloo remains one of the most segregated communities in the Midwest.”

Keeping Black people segregated in a city is part of the picture that leads to a “dramatic gap” in home ownership rates, he said. Gordon cited statistics showing 28.8% of African-Americans in Waterloo own their home compared to 42.1% nationally. A total of 73.5% of white people in Waterloo own their home, nearly the same as the 73.3% rate across the country.

Gordon believes homeowners should have a mechanism to remove these outdated covenants from their property.

“We want to make it possible for people to release these at no cost if they’re on their property.” He acknowledges, though, that won’t change the value of homes in areas where Black people were confined to and often still live because “so much financial and physical damage has been done.”

