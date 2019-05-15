CEDAR FALLS — A satellite Purdue University Global location in Cedar Falls closed halfway through the spring semester.
Purdue University Global, at 7009 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls — formerly Kaplan University — held its last day of classes on Feb. 19, according to U.S. Dept. of Education records of school closures released last month.
Purdue told the department it consolidated the Cedar Falls location with its Cedar Rapids location at 3165 Edgewood Parkway S.W.
“According to a school official, students who did not complete their program of study prior to the consolidation of the campus were transferred” to Cedar Rapids, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Education.
Purdue spokesperson Gregory Ten Eyck said student instruction had ceased and the Cedar Falls location closed officially in March.
“The decision was made to provide a better student experience at the Cedar Rapids location,” he said.
Ten Eyck did not know the number of students, faculty or employees affected in Cedar Falls.
Purdue University bought Kaplan University in April 2017, turning the for-profit college and its locations into a nonprofit, public extension of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. The deal was approved by the U.S. Dept. of Education, and the Higher Learning Commission accredited the college in April 2018.
The Cedar Falls location was best-known for offering an associate’s degree in nursing, which Purdue’s website says is approved by the Iowa Board of Nursing. The college competed with the extensive nursing degree programs of both Hawkeye Community College and Allen College in Waterloo, however. Ten Eyck said the nursing program was now being offered in Cedar Rapids.
Purdue also announced it would close its location in Mason City later this year, though Ten Eyck told the Mason City Globe-Gazette that location was used for administrative purposes only and not for student instruction.
Its remaining Iowa locations besides Cedar Rapids are in Des Moines and Davenport.
