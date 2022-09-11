Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak at UNI as part of distinguished lecture series

CEDAR FALLS — Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham will make an appearance on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus later this month.

Meacham will present “Finding Hope Through the Lessons of Yesterday” Sept. 19 as part of the university’s Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Lecture Series. The 7 p.m. event will be held at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Great Hall, 8201 Dakota St.

“As difficult as the present is, the American past is the story of challenges overcome, crises resolved, and progress made,” notes an online promotion for the event. “In this nonpartisan speech, Jon Meacham walks audiences through moments that have seemed intractable – which can include the Influenza Pandemic of 1918, the battle against polio, FDR’s reaction to the first days of the Depression, Winston Churchill’s decision to fight on against Hitler, and the Cuban Missile Crisis – to offer lessons for leaders in how to endure and prevail when everything appears hopeless.”

The series – established in 2001 by Corning, an alumna and former Iowa lieutenant governor – brings to campus nationally and internationally renowned leaders in the arts, business, education, government and the judiciary.

“The series provides students with an understanding of what constitutes leadership across disciplines and helps them discover how people become leaders in their fields,” according to a UNI news release.

Meacham is described by the university as one of America’s most prominent public intellectuals. With a depth of knowledge about politics, history, religion and current affairs, he has the unique ability to bring historical context to the issues and events impacting daily lives.

The author of several #1 New York Times bestsellers, Meacham has written acclaimed books about Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, George H.W. Bush and civil-rights icon John Lewis.

A member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a fellow of the Society of American Historians, Meacham is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University, where he holds the Rogers Chair in the American Presidency. His latest book, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” will be published in the fall of 2022.

Admission is free; tickets are required. Tickets are available at the GBPAC and McLeod Center ticket offices or by phone at (319) 273-4849.

Group tickets (classes, for example) are available by email at: tickets@uni.edu.