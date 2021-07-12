Public to get last look at Sloane Wallace Stadium before demolition

WATERLOO — A demolition contract has been awarded, but people will have one more chance to visit Sloane Wallace Stadium before the 99-year-old structure is razed.

The Board of Education approved a $118,879 contract Monday with Benton’s Sand and Gravel of Cedar Falls to demolish the stadium at 1115 W. Fifth St.

Before that happens, though, the gates will be unlocked July 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. for an open house event. Details are still being worked out about a brief ceremony at some point during those hours.

“We think it will be a fun evening for people to come and reminisce about old times,” said Waterloo Community Schools’ Superintendent Jane Lindaman.

Benton’s was the lowest of seven bids on the project and is expected to complete the work by Aug. 12. Other bids ranged from $119,498 to $168,000. The project had an estimated price tag of $140,000.

“There is some asbestos,” said Kate Payne of InVision Architecture, a Waterloo company consulting with the district on the project. A separate bid is being prepared for asbestos abatement to be done before the stadium is torn down. An estimate on that work, which is not expected to have a huge cost, will be available by the end of the week.