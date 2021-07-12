Public to get last look at Sloane Wallace Stadium before demolition

WATERLOO — A demolition contract has been awarded, but people will have one more chance to visit Sloane Wallace Stadium before the 99-year-old structure is razed.
The Board of Education approved a $118,879 contract Monday with Benton’s Sand and Gravel of Cedar Falls to demolish the stadium at 1115 W. Fifth St.
Before that happens, though, the gates will be unlocked July 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. for an open house event. Details are still being worked out about a brief ceremony at some point during those hours.
“We think it will be a fun evening for people to come and reminisce about old times,” said Waterloo Community Schools’ Superintendent Jane Lindaman.
Benton’s was the lowest of seven bids on the project and is expected to complete the work by Aug. 12. Other bids ranged from $119,498 to $168,000. The project had an estimated price tag of $140,000.
“There is some asbestos,” said Kate Payne of InVision Architecture, a Waterloo company consulting with the district on the project. A separate bid is being prepared for asbestos abatement to be done before the stadium is torn down. An estimate on that work, which is not expected to have a huge cost, will be available by the end of the week.
Even with adding that expense, the price tag is a lot lower than what district officials estimated it would cost to repair and preserve the stadium.
“The number that we had looked at was about a half million dollars,” said Lindaman.
The work will only include razing the stadium structure and tunnel along with removing the bleachers and other debris. “We’re not touching the green space at all,” noted Payne.
During the demolition, she said, a certain amount of the brick will be salvaged for a future paving project. A pile of brick will also be made available for the public, so people can get a memento of the stadium.
“The documents do require the contractor to walk through with a representative of the district,” said Payne, to make sure there isn’t something that officials want to preserve. Besides the scoreboard, she said, nothing with the name of the stadium on it has been found. A bell tower originally located on the east side of the site and demolished years ago potentially could have included the name.
Board member Lyle Schmitt said the scoreboard is expected to remain in place, but wryly wondered if the district would “correct the spelling” of the name it gives for the space. The scoreboard says “Sloan Wallace Field” in block letters.
The stadium was built when West High School was located along West Fifth Street. That original building has been gone since Irving Elementary School opened in its place in 2003.
“We were not really using Sloane Wallace for student activities,” said Lindaman, in recent years. The intent is to create an expanded play area that will be safe for Irving students.
During the coming year, the field will simply be green space. But in August, the district will kick off a grassroots effort to get school and community input on what the area should be used for.
“We’re really hoping to do something a little different,” said Lindaman.
In other business, the board approved:
- Participating in the Iowa Association of School Boards safety group plan for property, casualty, and worker’s compensation insurance. The district received a $1.66 million premium quote from PDCM Insurance of Waterloo for the next year, an 8.1% increase.
- Seeking bids for furniture at the new Lowell Elementary School, which will open in January for second semester of the upcoming school year. A representative of the ISG design and engineering firm in Waterloo said the school will include more collaborative, mobile and flexible furniture for students and staff. Among the pieces that will be at the school are mobile pedestal desks for teachers that will allow them to sit or stand and easily move around a classroom.