Public invited to see house Cedar Fall CAPS students, Habitat for Humanity remodeling

CEDAR FALLS — The home renovation partnership between a high school career program and Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity will be showcased Friday.

Students in Cedar Falls High School's newest Center for Advanced Professional Studies strand will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. at 913 Bluff St. That is the location of the 1920s-era home the CAPS Industries associates are working to renovate.

The students are learning new skill sets and discovering opportunities related to construction and trades as they demolish interior spaces and plan the remodeling. Parking for the public is available across the street from the project site in the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church parking lot. Closed-toed shoes are required to tour the house.

CAPS Industries students work alongside professionals with PlumbTech at their Waterloo location when not onsite with the project, a key aspect of the program.

The CAPS Industries strand was launched this fall with grant support from the Master Builders of Iowa and STEM BEST as well as sponsorship contributions from Hawkeye Community College, Huff Contracting, Benton's Ready Mix Concrete Inc., and Invision Architecture. It is one of six strands offered through Cedar Falls CAPS profession-based learning program. The program is part of the Cedar Valley CAPS consortium that includes five other school systems serving nearly 300 students this academic year.

