DES MOINES — Public input is being sought by the Iowa Department of Education on proposed standards for career and technical education.

The standards were developed over the last year by program management teams consisting of secondary and postsecondary educators and administrators, business and industry partners, and staff from the Department and the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. Input is needed specifically in the areas of agriculture, food and natural resources; business, finance, marketing, and management; health sciences; human services; and information solutions. Work will begin on standards for applied sciences, technology, engineering, and manufacturing later this year.

Feedback on the standards will come through area-specific online surveys, which will be open through June 13. Input from the surveys will be incorporated into the teams’ final recommendations. The surveys can be found at educateiowa.gov by searching “CTE standards public input.”

This work is in response to HF 2392, state legislation signed into law in 2016.

The legislation provides the State Board of Education with authority to adopt standards for school districts to incorporate into their CTE programs. The proposed standards are expected to go before the board this fall and would be a mandatory requirement for school districts if adopted.

