Public hearing set Monday on demolition of Waterloo Schools' Sloane Wallace Stadium

WATERLOO — The setting of Friday night football games for decades, a nearly century-old stadium that has seen much more limited uses in recent years is facing the wrecking ball.
A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on the proposed demolition of Sloane Wallace Stadium, which opened 99 years ago. Board members are also expected to authorize seeking bids for the project. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Sloane Wallace, at 1115 W. Fifth St., was replaced in 1994 by Waterloo Memorial Stadium on Katoski Drive. It had once anchored the West High School property and then a middle school after West moved. The original school was demolished when Irving Elementary was built on the site, opening in 2003.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the board last month that officials have been discussing demolition of the aging stadium since before she started leading Waterloo Community Schools seven years ago. Its footprint left limited space for outdoor student needs at the elementary school.
“They kind of shoehorned in the playground equipment,” she said, noting the area is “going to be for Irving” when the stadium is gone. “We know there is some historical significance” to Sloane Wallace, she added. Lindaman planned to reach out to people with connections to the facility.
In other business, the board will consider:
- Adopting attendance boundary changes related to construction of a new Lowell Elementary School which will also impact Kittrell Elementary School.
- Approving a request for East High School to join a new athletic conference beginning in 2022-23.
- Transferring $1.24 million from the district’s general fund to student activity funds that failed to meet their financial needs as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The transfer is expected to be funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief dollars available through the American Rescue Plan.
- Appointments of Sandy Schmitz as director of special education services, with a salary of $130,000, and Tamera Phillips as principal of Lincoln Elementary School, both effective July 1. Schmitz replaces Ivan Gentry and Phillips replaces Adam Ahrendsen.