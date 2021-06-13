Public hearing set Monday on demolition of Waterloo Schools' Sloane Wallace Stadium

WATERLOO — The setting of Friday night football games for decades, a nearly century-old stadium that has seen much more limited uses in recent years is facing the wrecking ball.

A public hearing will be held Monday by the Board of Education on the proposed demolition of Sloane Wallace Stadium, which opened 99 years ago. Board members are also expected to authorize seeking bids for the project. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Sloane Wallace, at 1115 W. Fifth St., was replaced in 1994 by Waterloo Memorial Stadium on Katoski Drive. It had once anchored the West High School property and then a middle school after West moved. The original school was demolished when Irving Elementary was built on the site, opening in 2003.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the board last month that officials have been discussing demolition of the aging stadium since before she started leading Waterloo Community Schools seven years ago. Its footprint left limited space for outdoor student needs at the elementary school.