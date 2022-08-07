 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public hearing set for Cedar Falls schools' new swimming facility

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the plans for the “shell” of the Cedar Falls Community School District’s new aquatics facility.

The board approved those plans last month. Barring any issues, they’ll be put out to bid and the construction contract would be awarded Sept. 26.

Aquatics Center

The 'natatorium' would be built on the campus of the new high school that's being constructed in the 2700 block of West 27th Street.

Board members were informed last month by Superintendent Andy Pattee that the district will only put the building shell out to bid because the overall project was estimated to cost $20 million to $22 million total, or $4 million more than the previous projection.

The exterior could be complete by summer 2024. The hope is a specialty contractor would be able to mobilize quickly later on to build the interior features, including the actual pools, which would be part of a future bid package.

The aquatics center is being constructed on the same land on West 27th Street as the new high school campus, but it is not being financed as part of the $70 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2019.

The district has earmarked $8 million from its own coffers over two fiscal years using funds allocated from its physical plant and equipment tax levy.

The city will contribute $5.1 million, according to its capital improvement program, and $3.3 million is the amount a volunteer group, Jump In, is targeting with its fundraising efforts.

Although material and labor costs are significantly higher than when planning began, Pattee recommended the district not put the project on pause.

Instead, he urged it move forward, take advantage of efficiencies while construction is happening on other facilities, and to continue having conversations about other possible funding sources – whether that be additional naming rights, grants, or some other means.

Among the night’s business, the board will consider confirming the open enrollment report on the 32 students transferring into and the 10 out of the district. Four open enrollment requests have been denied.

Its series of legislative priorities also is on the agenda, as well as the second of three readings on new board policies and an easement agreement involving the land where the new high school campus is being constructed.

