Public hearing date set for demolition of Lowell Elementary School

WATERLOO – A public hearing date has been set by Waterloo Schools for the upcoming demolition and asbestos removal at Lowell Elementary School.

The hearing will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at the district’s next board meeting at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. Construction of a new Lowell Elementary School building is being proposed.

Staff members will provide comments and recommendations during the meeting. Members of the public also are welcome.

The date was approved at the school board meeting Monday night.

In February, a portion of the building’s roof collapsed. Structural engineers have determined the building is unsafe to occupy, and repairs to meet building codes would require a near rebuild of the school.

The current building will be demolished and a new school constructed on the same site.

Construction of the new school will be paid for using 1% sales tax funds and will not increase property taxes, according to Superintendent Jane Lindaman. The district also is awaiting a pending settlement with its insurance company.