Provost finalist urges University of Northern Iowa to remain guided by its mission

“We are resilient and we are successful. We must stay guided by our mission, or we will become something else.”

Burke sees a real danger that such universities could lose their way with a “knee jerk reaction” to the problems brought on by the global pandemic, economic recession, racial divides and systemic inequalities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are all facing declining enrollment, the demographic cliff,” she said. In Iowa, Burke cited statistics and projections forecasting a loss of more than 15% in population between 2012 and 2029.

She praised a focus on justice in UNI’s diversity, inclusion and equity initiative and pointed to expected growth in the university’s minority student enrollment over the coming years. She noted that the pandemic laid bare the inequities some students face as universities often needed to provide technology to keep students connected remotely.

“The socio-economic divide is a real one,” said Burke. “Our job is to step up.”

An antipathy for higher education and its rising cost along with the growth of student debt are among the challenges comprehensive universities are facing. She said it is important to get legislators on board with the value of what they offer.