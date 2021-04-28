Provost finalist talks about keeping universities like UNI relevant in Wednesday public forum

CEDAR FALLS — Relevance is a watchword for Vandana Kohli as she looks to the future of comprehensive universities.

A finalist for the provost position at the University of Northern Iowa, Kohli is the first of four candidates who are remotely visiting the campus. She has spent nearly three decades working in the California State University system and been dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at its Channel Islands campus since 2018. Kohli earned a doctorate in demography from Michigan State University in 1990.

She talked about keeping UNI relevant for students, faculty, its service region, legislators and donors during a Wednesday virtual public forum. For her opening comments, she was asked to address the future of regional comprehensive universities – like Northern Iowa – that offer master’s and doctorate degrees but have a greater focus on undergraduate education.

“The comprehensive universities in the future will continue, in my mind, to be drivers of upward social mobility, workhorses of the higher education sector, and islands of access and opportunity,” Kohli said, noting that roughly 70% of all undergraduates get their degrees from such institutions.