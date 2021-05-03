Provost finalist addresses 'significant challenges' universities like UNI will face in the coming years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The native of Chicago said when he went to Northern Illinois University, a regional comprehensive in DeKalb, Ill., his cost for spring semester 1984 was $918.84. "I was not only paying for tuition with that $918, I was paying for room and board," he noted. That cost reflected a scholarship and Pell Grant as well as serving as a resident assistant in a dormitory.

But because college costs then were so much closer to the median income level, it "allowed me to take some academic risks" – including English and music classes that weren't necessary for a biology major. He said "there's an increasing trend" to disaggregate the college experience because costs are so much higher now and universities often need to quickly adapt to the wants of students and families.

"In some cases, the students are saying I can't afford to live on campus," said Herrera, so they commute. Students may also request online courses, for example – something that could increase in the future because nearly all are now familiar with virtual learning. He said about half of students are "asking what can an institution do for my career" once they've completed their education.