Proposed dress code heads to building principals for guidance on hats and hoods

WATERLOO — The proposed dress code changes at Waterloo Community Schools will make another pit stop before it lands in front of the Board of Education.

The policy review committee, a group of about a dozen teachers, retired teachers, board members and administrators, decided last week that building administrators should see if the draft is enforceable.

As currently written, it would no longer include a four page list of clothing that cannot be worn. Instead, the dress code would advise students to not wear clothing that is a distraction and instead wear clothes that “serves the purpose of privacy” and is appropriate for school.

The draft was created with the input of students, teachers, administrators, parents and community members who were part of three dress code committee meetings.

Still not decided is whether hats or hoods on hoodies can be worn. Right now, students can wear hooded sweatshirts, as long as they do not have the hood up. The input on that topic from school principals will be considered in finalizing the recommendation.

One advocate for allowing hats and hoodies is parent Gina Weekley.

“If we’re stating that we are attentive to creating safe spaces for all kids, then we need to be true to that,” Weekley said. “The bans on caps and headwraps are rooted in old systemic racist policies long before you and I were even in school. Traditions are starting to be broken. … Why not make it an open and comfortable space for students to come and learn?”

Sheena Canady, Waterloo Schools’ director of student services, said allowing students to wear hats and hoods could cause safety concerns and make it hard to identify the children on camera if something were to happen. She agreed though that staff should undergo cultural competency training, which Weekley suggested.

“What we’re trying to achieve with hats and headgear being worn is a small part of what needs to take place in our schools … just to get staff getting to know our kids,” Canady said.

The policy committee agreed on some changes, regarding the proposal to allow middle and high school students to wear open-toed shoes. The committee suggested adding no slippers, no flip flops and no house shoes to the list of unacceptable shoes.

They also suggested switching the language of “skirts and dresses” to “bottoms” to ensure the wording is not targeted at female students.

Beth Strike, the leader of the dress code committee conversations and director of creative services and communications for Central Rivers Area Education Agency, said although the proposal is getting looked at by more eyes, the policy review committee should not have anything to worry about.

“There was so much conversation and consideration (in the dress code committee), you should feel good about the representation on the committee and the participation,” Strike said. “Every word in here is thoughtfully weighed and considered.”

The proposal is supposed to make its way to the Nov. 14 board meeting for the first reading. Policies are required to go through two readings before approval by the board. The second meeting is expected to be on Dec. 12.

The board could use spring semester as a test period for the new dress code if it is approved.