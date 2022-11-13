Proposed dress code changes to appear at Monday's Waterloo school board meeting

WATERLOO — A proposed new dress code will make its appearance before the Board of Education on Monday.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Education Service Center at 1516 Washington St. There will be a work session about the policy at 4 p.m. in room 110.

The draft policy no longer includes a four-page list of clothing that cannot be worn. Instead, the dress code would advise students to not wear “distracting” clothing, rather choosing what “serves the purpose of privacy” and is appropriate for school.

The proposal would allow bottoms that are at least mid-thigh in length, jeans, open-toed shoes for secondary students and tank tops that don’t expose undergarments.

There are multiple options listed on the draft for hats and hoodies. One states that no headgear, unless worn for religious expression, is allowed. The other would not allow headgear that covers the face and ears or interferes with anyone’s line of sight.

This will be the first reading of the policy. Policies are required to go through two readings before adoption.

In other business, the board will:

Consider requesting $1.14 million in modified supplemental spending authority to cover per-pupil funds being paid to other districts for students open enrolling out who weren’t included in last year’s certified enrollment count. It may also seek $458,049 in modified supplemental authority for the cost of providing instructional services to English language learners beyond the five years that extra funding is provided to districts.

Consider submitting two applications to the School Budget Review Committee for 2023-24 special education administrative costs. Those are $46,822 to River Hills School in Cedar Falls and $13,614 to the Lied Center in Waverly.

Consider buying manufacturing equipment for IGNITE, a foundational skill development program designed to stimulate student interest in manufacturing and industry careers. The programs for East and West high schools would cost $373,910. It has been offered to district students for the past two years at TechWorks but the program is limited to 16 students per session. The purchase would open up the opportunity to more than 200 students per year at each school.

Set a public hearing for the proposed Sloane Wallace Stadium Park project Dec. 12.

Consider accepting a $7,000 grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods to East’s track and field program.