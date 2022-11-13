 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Proposed dress code changes to appear at Monday's Waterloo school board meeting

  • 0
Waterloo schools logo new

WATERLOO — A proposed new dress code will make its appearance before the Board of Education on Monday.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Education Service Center at 1516 Washington St. There will be a work session about the policy at 4 p.m. in room 110.

The draft policy no longer includes a four-page list of clothing that cannot be worn. Instead, the dress code would advise students to not wear “distracting” clothing, rather choosing what “serves the purpose of privacy” and is appropriate for school.

Cedar Falls Lincoln Elementary class receives gift from World War II veteran

The proposal would allow bottoms that are at least mid-thigh in length, jeans, open-toed shoes for secondary students and tank tops that don’t expose undergarments.

There are multiple options listed on the draft for hats and hoodies. One states that no headgear, unless worn for religious expression, is allowed. The other would not allow headgear that covers the face and ears or interferes with anyone’s line of sight.

People are also reading…

This will be the first reading of the policy. Policies are required to go through two readings before adoption.

Proposed dress code heads to building principals for guidance on hats and hoods

In other business, the board will:

  • Consider requesting $1.14 million in modified supplemental spending authority to cover per-pupil funds being paid to other districts for students open enrolling out who weren’t included in last year’s certified enrollment count. It may also seek $458,049 in modified supplemental authority for the cost of providing instructional services to English language learners beyond the five years that extra funding is provided to districts.
  • Consider submitting two applications to the School Budget Review Committee for 2023-24 special education administrative costs. Those are $46,822 to River Hills School in Cedar Falls and $13,614 to the Lied Center in Waverly.
  • Consider buying manufacturing equipment for IGNITE, a foundational skill development program designed to stimulate student interest in manufacturing and industry careers. The programs for East and West high schools would cost $373,910. It has been offered to district students for the past two years at TechWorks but the program is limited to 16 students per session. The purchase would open up the opportunity to more than 200 students per year at each school.
  • Set a public hearing for the proposed Sloane Wallace Stadium Park project Dec. 12.
  • Consider accepting a $7,000 grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods to East’s track and field program.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Western Illinois University names alumni Liz Nolte as director of development

Western Illinois University names alumni Liz Nolte as director of development

Western Illinois University (WIU) named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU, and previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. 

Sights from the North Scott Farm Squad's 2022 test plot harvest

Student-led 'Farm Squad' holds annual plot harvest

Members of the North Scott FFA Chapter "Farm Squad" harvested 20-acres of corn at its annual plot harvest on Wednesday, giving seed companies a chance to test their products in an "unbiased" plot of land while students earn hands-on agricultural knowledge and experience.

Communitywide survey reveals possible future structure of Davenport schools

Communitywide survey reveals possible future structure of Davenport schools

The Davenport Community School District presented results from its community survey on long-range facilities planning, which was sent to all district households in early October. The survey revealed that Pathway #2's K-5, 6-8 grade configuration proposal garnered the most support among survey respondents, which could potentially close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools. The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning fall of next school year.

Watch Now: Related Video

MercyOne Festival of Trees Teddy Bear Tea 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News