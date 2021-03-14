Property tax collections would grow by 3.6% in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' budget proposal

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ proposed 2021-22 budget would boost property tax collections by 3.63%.
The Board of Education last week set a public hearing for April 12 on the $39.49 million budget, which includes $9.87 million in tax collections. That is a $345,349 increase in anticipated overall property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The district’s tax rate would be reduced by 11 cents to $12.55 per $1,000 of taxable value. But the state-determined percentage of property value to be taxed, known as the “rollback,” will increase. That contributes to the higher tax collections.
Individual homeowners can expect to see an increase in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools’ portion of their tax bill under the proposal.
“At this time, we anticipate that the increased cost for someone owning a home valued at $100,000 is $11 (per) year,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, or a total of $708. That assumes no change in the current assessed value of the home.
The district also expects to collect 8.4% more through its income surtax. The estimated overall tax would grow by $74,195 to $957,782.
A surtax shifts some tax collections from property to income taxpayers. The amount paid is based on a percentage of how much is owed to the state each year.
“The surtax has been 6% for a number of years, and at this time I would anticipate that it will stay the same,” said Klamfoth.
The proposed budget shows $14.85 million in supplemental state aid plus $2.51 million in other state funding. Various local and intermediary revenue sources besides taxes are estimated at $5.31 million. Federal funding is set at $1.45 million.
Projected expenditures are growing by $1.56 million over the current year’s $37.93 million budget. After voters approved a $31 million general obligation bond issue last month, the district has upped its budget for facilities acquisition to $3.5 million, an increase of $1.43 million. The bonds will go towards construction and renovation of schools in the coming years.
“We are anticipating that there would be increased expenditures due to the passage of the referendum, making up the majority of the (overall budget) increase,” said Klamfoth.
“The source could be sales tax revenue funds on hand or revenue bonds. It is also possible that we receive proceeds from the (general obligation) bonds in the next fiscal year.” He noted, though, that the exact timing of taxpayer-backed bond issue is yet to be determined.
In other business, the board approved continuing to levy the full amount for the general obligation bonds that helped fund construction of the district’s middle school. That will allow for paying off the debt six years early, by June 2023, and save over $1 million in interest payments. The district will continue the same tax levy of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value to repay the just-approved general obligation bonds.