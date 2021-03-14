Property tax collections would grow by 3.6% in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' budget proposal

“The surtax has been 6% for a number of years, and at this time I would anticipate that it will stay the same,” said Klamfoth.

The proposed budget shows $14.85 million in supplemental state aid plus $2.51 million in other state funding. Various local and intermediary revenue sources besides taxes are estimated at $5.31 million. Federal funding is set at $1.45 million.

Projected expenditures are growing by $1.56 million over the current year’s $37.93 million budget. After voters approved a $31 million general obligation bond issue last month, the district has upped its budget for facilities acquisition to $3.5 million, an increase of $1.43 million. The bonds will go towards construction and renovation of schools in the coming years.

“We are anticipating that there would be increased expenditures due to the passage of the referendum, making up the majority of the (overall budget) increase,” said Klamfoth.

“The source could be sales tax revenue funds on hand or revenue bonds. It is also possible that we receive proceeds from the (general obligation) bonds in the next fiscal year.” He noted, though, that the exact timing of taxpayer-backed bond issue is yet to be determined.

In other business, the board approved continuing to levy the full amount for the general obligation bonds that helped fund construction of the district’s middle school. That will allow for paying off the debt six years early, by June 2023, and save over $1 million in interest payments. The district will continue the same tax levy of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value to repay the just-approved general obligation bonds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.