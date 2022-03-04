Property tax collections expected to decline just over 1% in Waterloo Schools' 2022-23 budget

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools would collect slightly less in property taxes during 2022-23 as taxable valuation grows in the district.

The Board of Education this week approved publishing a $224.2 million budget estimate for the fiscal year starting July 1, which includes a 1.24% drop in tax askings.

A total of $38.93 million would be collected in taxes. That is $487,115 less than in the current year.

The board set an April 11 public hearing on the budget estimate and tax rate. Final approval of the spending plan is also expected at that meeting.

A number of factors, including the districtwide taxable valuation, impact the tax rate – proposed at $13.36 per $1,000 of taxable value – and the resulting amount collected from property owners.

“For this year, and it’s based always on a year or so before ... it went up 2.2% from the previous year,” Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, told the board regarding taxable valuation.

Adjustments to the state-determined percentage of total property value used to calculate tax bills, or the “rollback,” is another component affecting tax collections. That is going down for residential and multi-residential properties, increasing for agricultural land, and unchanged for commercial property.

“The net result is that (the tax rate) would go to $13.36 as a drop of 47 cents,” said Coughlin. This would be the second year in a row that the rate has declined, which is part of a much longer trend for the district. While decisions at the state level have impacted the decrease, he noted “some of that is because of our action.”

Board members praised Waterloo Schools’ officials for what has been accomplished with the tax rate.

“I commend the administration and, Michael, your staff,” said board member Sue Flynn. Pointing to a presentation showing tax rates going back to 2017-18, she noted that it’s been “six years in a row that we’re dropping or flat.”

Board member Lyle Schmitt said the proposed rate and tax collection level “shows good fiscal management.”

Property owners with no change in their assesed value would see a decrease in the district portion of their tax bills. Based on properties assessed at $100,000, residential taxes would drop $59 to $723, multi-residential taxes would drop $83 to $852 and commercial taxes would drop $44 to $1,203. Information on agricultural property was not available.

Proposed spending is a $9.44 million increase from the current year’s budget of $214.76 million. Although maximum expenditures are forecasted and categoroized, actual spending targets for next year are not yet set. Coughlin noted that “those decisions are beyond this” approval process.

“The purpose of this meeting is to establish the revenue that we will claim,” he added. “Most people don’t know what revenues they will have for the next year. We do.”

Total revenues are estimated at $205.65 million in budget documents. Along with property taxes, the district expects to receive other local revenues as well as funding from state and federal sources.

A total of $6.65 million is estimated for tuition, transportation, earnings on investments, nutrition program sales, student activities and sales, and other local revenues. All state sources of revenue are estimated at $117.37 million. Federal funds are estimated at $42.65 million.

In other business, the board approved purchasing:

231 Promethean ActivPanel interactive displays, 186 height adjustable stands and 29 mobile stands from Illinois-based CDW-G for $889,525. Installation by Communications Engineering Company of Hiawatha in classrooms at six schools, replacing older models, will cost $98,362.

300 staff laptop computers, 1,750 secondary student Chromebooks for sixth- and ninth-graders, 475 Chromebooks for Lou Henry Elementary School and 2,225 management licenses from Dell at a cost of $744,573. In addition, 1,750 notebook computer carrying cases will be purchased from CDW-G at a cost of $29,133.

Elementary music curriculum “GamePlan” and “Purposeful Pathways” along with necessary supporting instruments and materials at a cost of $539,252.

