Program helps first group of Waterloo Schools' minority staff to become teachers

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is looking inward to boost the number of racial and ethnic minorities in its teaching ranks.

With the help of a $300,000 grant the University of Northern Iowa received from the R.J. McElroy Trust in 2018, three people who already work for the district as paraeducators or other support staff have completed their degrees through the Teach Waterloo program. Minorities who work in a district school and already had at least an associate’s degree or 60 hours of college credit qualified to participate and get assistance in paying for classes.

Two of the participants graduated during UNI’s spring commencement. The third person, Dawn Boone, graduated in November. She was placed in a Lincoln Elementary School third-grade classroom and just finished her first semester of teaching Wednesday.

Her class was a combination of students returning to in-person learning after attending virtually during the first half of the year and children drawn from two other classrooms. But she’s not done teaching for the year.

Starting June 14, “I will have 13 of my 18 for summer school,” said Boone, which lasts six weeks. At this point, she expects to continue as a third-grade teacher at Lincoln next fall.