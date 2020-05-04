Professors switch quickly to online teaching

CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa professor Anelia Dimitrova expected the coronavirus would cause a two-week spring break extension – not a swift end to campus life and the beginning of teaching online.
She thought it was odd, she said, when one of her students noted in March that their last class before spring break could be their last meeting in person.
“Very quickly it became apparent that that was very naive and idealistic,” Dimitrova, who teaches journalism and ethics, said.
The first cases of COVID-19 appeared in Iowa March 8, and the numbers of cases continue to rise, despite statewide closures of schools, restaurants, churches, stores and other businesses. Universities will finish semesters online, graduation ceremonies are cancelled or going virtual, and summer plans are uncertain.
More than a month later, Iowa college instructors, like Dimitrova, are learning how to deliver a world-class education from behind a computer screen while also navigating working from home, changes in coursework and uncertainty on what comes after this shift in teaching.
Iowa State professor and Faculty Senate President Jonathan Sturm said ISU faculty switched to distance learning quickly in March 2020. “There’ll be some changes, you know, some faculty will have to decrease their expectations. Things may happen a little more slowly.”
A snapshot: The changes affect 6,000 faculty members at Iowa’s public universities – 3,421 at University of Iowa, 1,910 at Iowa State and 697 at Northern Iowa. At UNI, 300 laptops were checked out so students would have technology to finish classes, meaning not all students may be able to participate. One professor said she spends four hours straight online teaching two, two-hour courses. Others said grading time doubled or tripled.
The end date for online instruction is unclear. Iowa State and University of Iowa announced summer courses will proceed online. There’s also the question of the effectiveness of online learning.
Distance learning
Distance learning was a growing part of university culture long before the pandemic.
Students participating in at least one online course in fall 2015 made up 27.9% of all high-education enrollment nationally, according to a 2017 Digital Learning Compass survey.
The survey found 41.8% of Iowa’s undergraduate and graduate students, or nearly 115,000 students, enrolled in at least one distance-learning course that year.
At the three public universities, over 37,000 students participated in at least one online class in fall 2018. From 2014-2018, Regent institutions saw a 46.5% increase in online programs.
The technology existed beforehand, but many professors never taught an online class — until COVID-19.
President of ISU’s Faculty Senate Jonathan Sturm, who teaches music history, said he avoided working with some technologies because he thought they didn’t add to his course. Now the software is necessary; he felt behind the curve. His first quiz accidentally gave away an answer to the students, Sturm said.
His wife, Julie Sturm, an Iowa State professor of music theory, takes extra steps when grading assignments sent as a PDF since the format isn’t compatible with her computer’s software.
What seem like minor technical issues have multiplied Julie Sturm’s daily workload threefold — sometimes extending her grading process to 15 hours in a day, her husband said.
Does it work?
Past studies on distance learning’s effectiveness show mixed results.
A 2015 Wright State University study found the grades of online learners to be higher – contradicting several past studies.
On the other hand, a 2017 Brookings Institution study found online students do substantially worse in future courses compared to in-person class students. Online education may contribute to the socioeconomic and racial achievement gaps, according to a George Mason University 2019 study.
Many professors experiencing online learning during the pandemic say it will never fully replace the traditional class setting.
Technology
Though the 2017 study ended with negative results for online learning, the researchers concluded online learning’s flexibility and affordability serve a purpose in higher education. With this technology, students will still earn degrees, even during a pandemic.
A century ago, the opportunity to learn halted for many during the Spanish Flu. During that pandemic, which killed an estimated 675,000 Americans, schools closed for weeks without an option for distance learning.
Iowa State Faculty Senate Resolution 19-19 states while students must take responsibility for their own education, faculty must ensure, despite new challenges posed by COVID-19, a world-class education is still available.
National news outlets reported universities are preparing to potentially continue the online model into 2021.
Dimitrova said lasting effects could come. The benefits of flexibility, cost-effectiveness and reduced environmental impact could lead to more work-from-home in and outside of higher education post-coronavirus.
“I think this pandemic is shifting the paradigm. I think maybe conducting these classes online in media, (or) some mixture of online moving forward would better prepare students for a workplace,” Dimitrova said. “I’m sure many employers would prefer to have people work from home.”
Adapting some classes to online is easier than others.
STEM classes moved from hands-on lab time to online simulation software. Technical difficulties stunt discussion-heavy courses.
Iowa State Associate Teaching Professor Diane Bugeja said the hands-on courses like her photojournalism course is not as effective from behind a screen.
Even her final project – a slideshow of 25 of their best photos on any given topic with an audio interview playing over the top – would not be feasible.
With directions from medical professionals to remain six feet apart – preferably more – Bugeja knew she could not ask her students to stick a microphone in front of someone’s face.
Instead, students will be using their visual eye to capture their experiences in isolation.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of different stories. I think that we all assume that we’re all cooped up in our house and we’re all going to be the same. I don’t think so,” Bugeja said. “This kind of worked out one way. I think it’s really important that students go to this place that they need to go to to sort out this experience.”
Danielle Gehr is a senior at Iowa State University, studying journalism. Gehr is the summer reporting intern for IowaWatch., a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that focuses on investigative journalism and training the next generation of journalists. Find us and support us at iowawatch.org
