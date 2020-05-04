Professors switch quickly to online teaching

Adapting some classes to online is easier than others.

STEM classes moved from hands-on lab time to online simulation software. Technical difficulties stunt discussion-heavy courses.

Iowa State Associate Teaching Professor Diane Bugeja said the hands-on courses like her photojournalism course is not as effective from behind a screen.

Even her final project – a slideshow of 25 of their best photos on any given topic with an audio interview playing over the top – would not be feasible.

With directions from medical professionals to remain six feet apart – preferably more – Bugeja knew she could not ask her students to stick a microphone in front of someone’s face.

Instead, students will be using their visual eye to capture their experiences in isolation.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of different stories. I think that we all assume that we’re all cooped up in our house and we’re all going to be the same. I don’t think so,” Bugeja said. “This kind of worked out one way. I think it’s really important that students go to this place that they need to go to to sort out this experience.”

Danielle Gehr is a senior at Iowa State University, studying journalism. Gehr is the summer reporting intern for IowaWatch., a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that focuses on investigative journalism and training the next generation of journalists. Find us and support us at iowawatch.org