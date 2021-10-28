Professor running for Waterloo school board hopes to ease teacher stress, improve facilities

WATERLOO — Teaching can be stressful, Martie Heath-Sinclair knows, so it's one of the concerns she hopes to address if elected to the Board of Education.

The Hawkeye Community College associate professor is one of two candidates running for an at-large seat on the board in the Nov. 2 election. All Waterloo Community Schools' voters can cast ballots for the race, in which she is facing off against Janelle Ewing.

"I think the level of stress and burnout in our teachers needs to be addressed," said Heath-Sinclair, 59. She suggested that getting more substitutes in the classroom to cover teacher absences and better protection of planning times could help alleviate the problem.

"When our teachers get stressed and frustrated, it trickles down to the students," she said, which affects classroom teaching. "That has to change, because we're here for the students and we have to make sure that their environment is as good as possible for learning."

Heath-Sinclair teaches natural sciences at Hawkeye and serves as the science faculty chairperson. She has been an educator for 29 years, 23 of those at the college. A decade of high school teaching experience, part of it while already at HCC, includes a year in the district at what was then known as the Bunger School of Technology.

During the campaign, she has been thinking about the state of the district's facilities and new superintendent leadership. If elected, she would join the search to replace Jane Lindaman, who is retiring.

"Dr. Lindaman has done a phenomenal job as superintendent. She's moved this district forward in leaps and bounds," said Heath-Sinclair, who hopes the district would "continue and build upon the things that she has established" under a new superintendent.

"The facilities have improved greatly, but there's still room for improvement," she said. Elementary schools "are in great shape, but we need to start looking at how are things at the middle schools and the high schools. Are there infrastructure things that need to be dealt with?"

She noted temperature issues in some parts of the high schools, which aren't fully air conditioned. In addition, she mentioned a major plumbing problem at Hoover Middle School earlier this year. "Something has to be done to make all of the facilities at a working comfort level," said Heath-Sinclair.

Voters have asked about her feelings on Waterloo Schools' response to COVID-19. She would like to see everybody masked and vaccinated, but still praises the system implemented this fall to determine if face coverings must be worn at an elementary school.

"I believe the district is doing a great job," said Heath-Sinclair. "You're not letting an infection grow to high levels before trying to mitigate it." She admitted that "it's a tough topic" because of strong feelings on both sides, "but this is a matter of public health" and the district has managed to find a solution "without making it burdensome to everybody."

Heath-Sinclair has a science education bachelor's degree from Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., and a master's degree in genetics from Iowa State University. The Waterloo native is married to Todd Sinclair and has two children, the youngest of whom is an East High School student, and three step children.

"I've been active as a volunteer in this district since my children were in kindergarten, so I've seen how our schools function from the inside not just the outside," she said. She has been a member of the district's school improvement advisory committee for eight years and served on several interview panels for hiring administrators. Because of that long involvement, Heath-Sinclair believes "I'll be able to pick up on things very easily" if elected to the board.

