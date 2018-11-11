Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- The Board of Education Monday is expected to approve a proclamation for American Education Week.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St. American Education Week begins Monday.

In other business, the board will consider approving a field experience and student teaching agreement between Cedar Falls Community Schools and Upper Iowa University. Board members will also hold the first reading of a policy, part of its regular review process, and hear an update on school facilities plans in light of new demographic data.

