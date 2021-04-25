Principal's departure is second Union Middle School resignation this month

LA PORTE CITY — Union Middle School’s principal recently agreed to leave his position, making him the second person at the school to resign this month.
The Union Community Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved a resignation agreement with Mark Albertsen in an April 16 special meeting. His resignation is effective June 30. Until then, he will remain on an earlier authorized personal leave.
In an email, Superintendent Travis Fleshner said Albertsen offered his resignation April 11.
The district will pay the principal’s regular wages as well as insurance and benefit costs through the end of June. He will also receive a $25,000 lump sum payment. Union Schools pledged not to contest any unemployment compensation claims and to give only the dates he worked for the district if contacted by a potential employer.
On April 5, the board approved a resignation agreement with a middle school teacher who is under investigation for inappropriate email exchanges with two students. Fleshner did not respond to an emailed question asking if Albertsen’s resignation had any connection to the situation with the teacher.
In a message posted on the district’s website April 16 announcing the resignation, Fleshner said “the amount and specificity of information we can share is limited.” He added that “any current investigations are being conducted by outside agencies.”
Fleshner also commented on the board’s willingness to approve resignation agreements in the two cases.
“All options were reviewed by legal counsel prior to being brought to a vote. It was determined that resignation agreements offered the district the best path forward,” he wrote.
“It is important to note that the school board does not control (teacher or administrator) licensure. That is a separate entity’s responsibility, but the school board does control employment.”
The teacher’s resignation agreement similarly included payment of wages and other benefits through June 30 plus a $15,000 lump sum.
In previous communication with The Courier, Fleshner noted that “it can take 40 days or more for the school board to terminate a public school teacher’s contract. During that time, the teacher must continue to receive full pay and benefits under Iowa law.
“The teacher then has the right to appeal the termination through the court system, which can take years,” he said. “Accordingly, if a school board receives an immediate resignation, school boards will commonly accept the resignation rather than spend taxpayer time and money to consider terminating the teacher with an uncertain outcome or timeline.”
Wayne Slack, who was already in place as interim principal at Union Middle School, will continue in that role until the end of the year. He otherwise serves as assistant principal and activities director at the high school.