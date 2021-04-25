Principal's departure is second Union Middle School resignation this month

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fleshner also commented on the board’s willingness to approve resignation agreements in the two cases.

“All options were reviewed by legal counsel prior to being brought to a vote. It was determined that resignation agreements offered the district the best path forward,” he wrote.

“It is important to note that the school board does not control (teacher or administrator) licensure. That is a separate entity’s responsibility, but the school board does control employment.”

The teacher’s resignation agreement similarly included payment of wages and other benefits through June 30 plus a $15,000 lump sum.

In previous communication with The Courier, Fleshner noted that “it can take 40 days or more for the school board to terminate a public school teacher’s contract. During that time, the teacher must continue to receive full pay and benefits under Iowa law.

“The teacher then has the right to appeal the termination through the court system, which can take years,” he said. “Accordingly, if a school board receives an immediate resignation, school boards will commonly accept the resignation rather than spend taxpayer time and money to consider terminating the teacher with an uncertain outcome or timeline.”