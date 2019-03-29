IOWA FALLS — The principal of Iowa Falls-Alden High School has verbally accepted the Iowa Falls Community Schools superintendent position.
The Iowa Falls Board of Education announced Tony Neumann will lead the district starting July 1. He will transition into the role with the help of current Superintendent John Robbins, who is retiring. As superintendent, he will also oversee the Alden Community School District, which is in a whole-grade sharing agreement with Iowa Falls.
Board members are scheduled to give the new superintendent’s contract final approval at their April meeting.
“We appreciate all the support from so many people in the district and community on this important hire,” board president Todd Bicknese said in a statement. “We were fortunate to have great candidates to pick from, which didn’t make the selection easy, but we are confident Tony has the vision, work ethic, and experience to guide the district well into the future.”
The board chose to screen six semi-finalists after reviewing the applications and references of all 20 candidates for the position. Three finalists were selected and interviewed Monday.
“I could not be more excited to accept this opportunity to lead our district,” said Neumann, who has been the high school principal since 2017. “I am eager to take this next step with our school district. ... I am incredibly grateful and honored.”
He earned a secondary teaching degree from St. Ambrose University and a master’s degree in educational policy and leadership from the University of Iowa. Neumann is expected to complete a doctorate degree at the University of Iowa in December.
Prior to Iowa Falls, he was the high school principal, athletic director and a coach at Durant School District. Neumann served as a high school math teacher in the district before becoming principal.
