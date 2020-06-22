Preschoolers are latest focus for new Tri-County Head Start leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Helping young people lay a foundation for their future has always been a focus of Robert Welch’s career.

Lately, though, they just keep getting younger.

Since coming to the Cedar Valley in 2018, he has largely worked with University of Northern Iowa students. He’s also had a short stint leading a program at UNI’s Center for Urban Education which helps prepare high school students for college.

Today, Welch begins a new job as the executive director of the Tri-County Child & Family Development Council. His target audience this time? Preschoolers.

Tri-County provides Head Start school-readiness services in the region for children 4 and younger who come from low-income families. More than 800 children from Black Hawk, Buchanan, and Grundy counties are enrolled in its programs, which have 127 employees.

It is Welch’s first time working directly for an organization that serves this age range. But he expects to grow into the role.

“I’ve worked with kids of all ages for as long as I can remember,” he noted, in athletics or academics. “It’s just something I enjoy.