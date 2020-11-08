Pre-apprenticeship pact comes before Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — A proposal to create several quality pre-apprenticeship programs will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. Those attending in person will be required to wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The meeting can also be watched live on Mediacom cable access channel 79.6.

Anyone who wishes to address the board with public comments must register with Pam Arndorfer no later than 3 p.m. Monday. Contact her at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874.

The board is being asked to approve an agreement between Waterloo Community Schools and Hawkeye Community College for non-credit programs in construction and logistics in the areas of plumbing and electrical work, nurse assistant, and assembler/production technician. The programs, which provide industry-based training and classroom instruction, are designed to prepare students for registered apprenticeships. They each have a partnership with at least one registered apprenticeship.

In other business, the board will: