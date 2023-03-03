INDEPENDENCE — After being voted down last fall, a physical plant and equipment levy will be on the ballot again Tuesday for Independence Community Schools’ voters. A Board of Education seat is also up for grabs.

If passed, the school district will be authorized to annually levy a maximum of 67 cents per $1,000 of taxable value on property owners for 10 years.

The property tax revenues would be used for building purchases and improvement of school grounds, leasing of technology and equipment, paying off debts, and other expenses tied to construction and improvement of Independence’s schools.

Last September, the district sought approval for the same PPEL amount but it failed with 52% of voters opposing it. Approval by a simple majority was needed for passage.

Currently, the district’s voter-approved PPEL stands at 40 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. If voters don’t approve another levy, that one will end this year. The district also has a board-approved PPEL of 33 cents per $1,000 that will continue.

Independence Schools’ officials estimated last fall that approval of the higher PPEL rate would increase revenues from the voter- and board-approved levies from $385,655 each year to more than $525,000.

Meanwhile, Director District 1 is on the ballot after redistricting approved on Jan. 17 meant representative Mitch Barnett no longer lived within that area.

According to Superintendent Russell Reiter, the issue emerged last year after the sudden death of Mayor Robert Hill. Board member Brad Bleichner was elected as the new mayor in July, but stepped down from the District 1 seat in December to avoid a conflict of interest. Meeting minutes show Barnett was then appointed to the position at a special meeting on Jan. 4, but the boundary changes approved less than two weeks later made him ineligible to serve in the role.

“(Barnett) was in the same district as Brad but, at the same time, we were required as a school district to modify our districts because of the population and the census. When the population was made, that all of a sudden put (Barnett) in the wrong district.”

District 1 sits in the northeast part of Independence, north of the Buchanan County Health Center. The only person to file paperwork for the race is Audrey Hill, Mayor Hill’s widow and a retired teacher at East Elementary School. If elected, she will finish out the remainder of Barnett’s term, which ends in November.

The Courier reached out to Hill, but had not heard back as of press time.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Go online to buchanancounty.iowa.gov to find information about polling locations under the auditor’s department.