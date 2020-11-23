Positivity rate decreasing at UNI as a growing number of people get tested

CEDAR FALLS — The number of COVID-19 tests administered at the University of Northern Iowa has continued to increase, but the positivity rate is on the decline.
From Nov. 16 to 22, there were 73 positive cases out of 358 tests given at the student health center.
That is a positivity rate of 20.39%.
The information is reported through an online dashboard updated by UNI every Friday and Monday.
The number of tests given to students and employees has been growing since the start of November, but this is the second week the percentage of those tests which are positive has decreased.
The number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 is 2,322. Of those, 503 were positive.
Another measure reported by the university is a 1.58% infection rate as of Nov. 15. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population.
Support Local Journalism
It compares to 2.05% for Black Hawk County and 1.81% for the state.
The department of residence reported Monday that 49 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19.
Fewer than six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.
For the week of Nov. 16-22, there were 48 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Employees made up 16 of the cases and students accounted for the other 32.
There have been a total of 303 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 57 of them employees.
Wartburg College reported 21 positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases most days of the week.
The number of positive cases last week started out at 34 students Nov. 16 and rose to 41 the next day and then dropped to 36 by Friday.
As of Monday, 21 people were in isolation and 75 were in quarantine.
The campus infection rate was 1%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!