Positivity rate decreasing at UNI as a growing number of people get tested

CEDAR FALLS — The number of COVID-19 tests administered at the University of Northern Iowa has continued to increase, but the positivity rate is on the decline.

From Nov. 16 to 22, there were 73 positive cases out of 358 tests given at the student health center.

That is a positivity rate of 20.39%.

The information is reported through an online dashboard updated by UNI every Friday and Monday.

The number of tests given to students and employees has been growing since the start of November, but this is the second week the percentage of those tests which are positive has decreased.

The number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 is 2,322. Of those, 503 were positive.

Another measure reported by the university is a 1.58% infection rate as of Nov. 15. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population.

It compares to 2.05% for Black Hawk County and 1.81% for the state.