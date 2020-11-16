 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Positivity rate beginning to drop at UNI
0 comments
breaking top story

Positivity rate beginning to drop at UNI

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The positivity rate for University of Northern Iowa COVID-19 testing remains in the double digits, but it is beginning to drop.

Of 282 tests administered at the student health center during the past week, 81 were positive. That is a positivity rate of 28.72% for Nov. 9-15. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated by UNI every Friday and Monday.

The positivity rate jumped from less than 10% to more than 23% for the week ending Oct. 25. It continued growing, reaching more than 37% for the week ending Nov. 8.

Another measure reported by the university is a 1.14% infection rate as of Nov. 8. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population. It compares to 1.71% for Black Hawk County and 1.36% for the state.

The number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 is 1,964, 430 of which were positive.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department of residence reported Monday that 51 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member

For the week of Nov. 9-15, there were 60 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Employees made up 25 of the cases and students accounted for the other 35. There have been a total of 255 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 41 of them employees.

Wartburg College reported 34 positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases most days of the week. The number of positive cases last week started out at 20 students on Nov. 8 and rose to 38 by Thursday before dropping again.

As of Monday, 34 people were in isolation and 124 were in quarantine. The campus infection rate was 1.7%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees. The number of people in quarantine also grew throughout last week, reaching 169 on Thursday.



Remembering Waterloo’s five Sullivan brothers on the 78th anniversary of their deaths

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News