Positivity rate beginning to drop at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — The positivity rate for University of Northern Iowa COVID-19 testing remains in the double digits, but it is beginning to drop.

Of 282 tests administered at the student health center during the past week, 81 were positive. That is a positivity rate of 28.72% for Nov. 9-15. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated by UNI every Friday and Monday.

The positivity rate jumped from less than 10% to more than 23% for the week ending Oct. 25. It continued growing, reaching more than 37% for the week ending Nov. 8.

Another measure reported by the university is a 1.14% infection rate as of Nov. 8. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population. It compares to 1.71% for Black Hawk County and 1.36% for the state.

The number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 is 1,964, 430 of which were positive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department of residence reported Monday that 51 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.