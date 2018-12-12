CEDAR FALLS — As space gets more plentiful at the elementary level, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ portable buildings are on the move.
That includes one of the portable classrooms at Orchard Hill Elementary, which the district plans to move to Peet Junior High School during the summer.
The Board of Education on Monday approved plans and specifications for the building’s installation and set a Jan. 14 public hearing on the project. After the public hearing, bids will be sought.
Dan Channer of ISG Struxture Architects outlined the project cost, which is estimated at $208,363. The Waterloo firm designed the plans.
Earth work, building a foundation, mechanical and electrical installation, and related expenses have an expected cost of $169,500. Other budget costs are a $5,500 general construction allowance and a $14,800 architectural fee. In addition, it would cost $18,563 for an already-identified company to move the portable.
“We’re in that great position of growing and growing fairly rapidly,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. “This is a challenge to be in, but we also know that it’s a good position ... because we have more students coming and more families moving into our community.”
Earlier this year, the district moved a portable classroom building from Southdale Elementary to the high school. The building wasn’t needed after a portion of the elementary school’s attendance area was moved to the new Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary this fall.
Orchard Hill’s portables will no longer be needed when an expansion project is completed this summer.
Space is tighter at the secondary level. Officials are already looking at plans for a larger new high school. The district also needs to consider how “to make sure that we accommodate growth in our junior highs,” said Pattee. He noted that prior to the 2016 bond issue funding construction of Aldrich and expansion of Orchard Hill and North Cedar elementaries, the last bond was approved by district voters in 1976 to build the swimming pools at Peet and Holmes junior highs.
“And these now are at their life cycle end,” he said. “So that is something that we’re going to have to address and review.”
The portable heading to Peet is one of three at Orchard Hill. Two others are at North Cedar, which will also finish its expansion project next summer.
“As we finish Orchard Hill and North Cedar, we’re going to have portables that aren’t necessarily going to have a home or a place to go,” said Pattee. “So we may look at moving those to store them.”
He suggested that more of them could eventually be moved to the high school, depending on future space needs.
“It’s always frustrating every time we have to move these because of the price tag,” said board member Jeff Hassman. “Instead of investing in a 50-year asset, we’re investing in something that can only last a matter of years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.