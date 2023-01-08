Playground equipment, bleacher upgrade to be discussed by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — New equipment for two different Waterloo Community Schools’ buildings will be discussed Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

New playground equipment will be purchased for Kingsley Elementary School. The cost of the equipment plus installation is $156,100. The money will come out of the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy fund.

Board documents state the current playground equipment, which is almost 30 years old, is rated for students aged 5 to 12. Up to 75 students can use the current structure at a time.

The new playground equipment includes stairs, slides, climbing walls and a bridge. Kingsley Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization is also considering funding for a pour-and-play surface to install at the same time.

If approved, the equipment will be purchased this spring with a lead time of about 10 months.

Replacement of Central Middle School’s pool bleachers will also be considered. Documents state the spectator bleachers are showing “significant wear and tear” and need upgrades.

The district facilities committee is recommending an installation of bleachers that will cost $58,900. The proposed upgrades include two aisles with handrails, seating for about 180 spectators with four Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant spots and a mechanical retraction of the bleachers to allow space for dry land training for the athletes.

The quote also includes the removal and disposal of the current bleachers.

Also to be discussed at the meeting:

The approval of a $25,000 payment in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to Vision to Learn to be used for vision care during the 2022-23 school year.

The acceptance of a $2,500 donation from Scheels to benefit athletic programs at East High School.

The approval of a travel request for West High’s dance team to go to Orlando, Fla. to compete in the DTU Dance Team Nationals.