Plans to renovate school kitchen, upgrade equipment approved by Cedar Falls board

082420bp-first-day-school-cf-4

Students wait to enter the building for the first day of school at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls on Aug. 24, 2020.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — Plans and specifications to renovate the Cedar Heights Elementary School kitchen were approved Monday by the Board of Education.

The project, which also includes upgraded equipment, has an estimated budget of $711,575. The board set a public hearing on the project for its Jan. 24 meeting.

"This is the last elementary of our seven elementaries to have that decentralization," said Denelle Gonnerman, chief financial officer.

Denelle Gonnerman

Gonnerman

Upgrading kitchens at Cedar Falls Community Schools' six other elementary buildings has decentralized meal preparation. Previously, food was made at the high school or Peet Junior High and transported to the elementary schools.

Projects at Lincoln and Southdale elementary schools were completed last summer. Hansen, North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementary schools' projects occurred the year before. Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, which opened in the fall of 2018, was built with the upgraded kitchen.

Gonnerman noted that officials are planning "a much more complex project" at Cedar Heights compared to the other schools.   

"There are some structural changes," she told the board, and work to be done on the plumbing and electrical systems. Additionally, she noted the project budget reflects "changes in the market" that have driven up construction costs.

Estimated costs include $133,745 for construction; $181,400 for mechanical, electrical and plumbing; and $220,725 for equipment. Remaining expenses are for design fees and a contingency fund to cover unanticipated costs.

Concerning the cost of the equipment, Superintendent Andy Pattee pointed out that "these are commercial dishwashers, stoves and ovens" expected to last 25-30 years.

Based on the estimates, this project would have a higher price tag than the previous kitchen upgrades. According to previous Courier stories, costs were $268,500 for equipment at Aldrich; $241,959 for equipment at Hansen, North Cedar and Orchard Hill; and a total of $665,254 for construction and equipment at Lincoln and Southdale.

A contract is expected to be awarded Feb. 14 with work completed during the summer.

In other business, the board approved submitting an application for $910,603 in modified supplemental funding to the state's School Budget Review Committee for 2022-23 dropout/at-risk programs. That would be funded through a property tax rate of just under 44 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.

The request is a portion of the total estimated budget, set at $1.45 million for six programs. Cedar Falls Schools' would provide a 25% match of $303,534 from its general fund and estimates another $143,073 will be received through the state’s at-risk funding. There are also carryover funds from drop-out programs of $46,025 and $48,973 from at-risk programs.

