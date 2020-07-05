Plans emerge for Cedar Valley schools to return to learning

“Instead of using physical group work, we’ll have virtual group work,” she said. “The technology we’ll have will allow that to happen.”

While the district is planning on having students return to buildings, it will accommodate others who want to work online from home.

“We strongly believe we will have some families of students who will be requesting a virtual option,” said Lindaman. Audio or video recordings of classes will be pushed out to those students and “we’re looking at options for real time” recording, as well.

She acknowledged that means added duties for staff, but noted only one class where multiple sections are offered would be recorded.

Independence Community Schools also expects to have some students learning remotely, no matter what plan is put in place. The district has changed its calendar for the coming year, moving a two-hour early release for students to Fridays. Superintendent Russell Reiter said that will allow for teachers to work with students learning remotely as well as meeting professional development needs.