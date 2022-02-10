Planned new Waverly elementary schools have two-level 'walkout' design

WAVERLY — Plans for two elementary schools breaking ground this spring are designed to take advantage of elevation changes on their properties and create sunlit spaces throughout the buildings.

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is preparing to build the kindergarten through fourth-grade facilities to replace Margeretta Carey, Southeast and West Cedar elementaries. Proposals show similarly designed but different-sized schools, each of which will be bigger than the existing elementaries with a total capacity that exceeds theirs.

The Board of Education held a public hearing on the building projects this week. Estimated construction costs are $23.2 million for northeast elementary school and $21.13 million for west elementary school.

Bid documents were released three weeks ago and construction proposals are due later this month. Contracts are expected to be awarded at the board's March 7 meeting. Work would begin this spring and be finished in the late summer or fall of 2023.

A pre-bid meeting took place recently for those who may want to submit proposals.

"We had a lot of interest from contractors, so that's pretty exciting," Kate Payne of Invision Architecture said in an interview. The Waterloo firm is designing the schools.

Currently identified by their locations in Waverly, the northeast site is at 2513 Horton Road and the west site is adjacent to 2915 Fifth Ave. N.W.

The schools will each include two stories with a larger main floor making use of hillls on the properties so that the lower level is also above ground.

"The topography allows for a 'walkout' style," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email response to questions. A stairway in each building will lead from the main floor corridor into the media center on the lower level.

"It's open with a balcony on the upper floor looking down into the media center," Payne explained. Windows throughout the buildings will ensure the schools have plenty of natural light.

"We did a lot of daylight studies on the buildings," she said. Along with creating a desirable atmosphere for students to learn and staff to work, she noted that the design will reduce electricity costs. "All of the lights will be on daylight sensors."

"So the main entrances will be on the top level," said Klamfoth. The front entrance and parent drop-off location next to the school office would be on the south side of each building. The bus drop-off and service entrances would be on the buildings' north side.

"We will have grades K-2 on that level along with a gym, commons, cafeteria, music, art, office, etc.," he explained. "On the lower level will be grades 3-4 and a media center."

A capacity in the 400-450 student range is planned for the northeast elementary while the west elementary will be built for 300-350 students. According to enrollment counts this fall, the three existing schools had about 625 students.

"It made sense for the northeast building to be the larger building," said Payne, since Shell Rock Elementary School is in the neighboring city west of Waverly. "They'll still have to share some staff with Shell Rock and because of that they're going to make the west building slightly smaller."

"The northeast school will have 59,970 square feet and the other will have 54,571," said Klamfoth. "That's if we don't accept some alternates, which could add classroom space."

"If the bids come in really positive, they'll get more classrooms – which would be great," said Payne. "The goal is definitely to exceed the number of classrooms now, because Waverly is growing."

The current schools have 28 grade-level classrooms compared to a combined 32 planned for the new buildings, with 19 at northeast elementary and 13 at west elementary. Board documents show alternates that contractors can bid include adding a preschool room at each school as well as one K-4 classroom at the northeast site and four K-4 classrooms at the west site.

Plans also show five special needs/behavioral classrooms and nine resource areas in the northeast school. The west school would have three special needs/behavioral classrooms and six resource areas. Art and music classrooms would be located at both, as well.

Open spaces outside of and shared by pairs of classrooms are among the schools' resource areas. "The premise of a lot of modern school design is a lot of small breakout areas," said Payne, which provide spaces for individual and small-group learning.

Although the sites of the schools have been decided, Klamfoth noted that some details related to the land are still being worked out.

"We purchased nearly 40 acres of land for the school to the northeast," he said. "We will likely, at some point, try to sell off what we don't need. We are in the process of wrapping up the purchase of the other property, with the idea that it will be roughly 15 acres."

The projects are being funded through a $31 million voter-approved general obligation bond issue, which is repaid with property tax dollars, and bonding against the district's 1% sales tax revenues. The money will also fund some improvements at Shell Rock Elementary and the district's high school during a later phase.

When the bond issue was approved last March, officials said total expenses for the projects were estimated at $45 million, including $15.1 million-$17.1 million for each of the two new elementary schools. Since then, supply chain issues have caused prices for materials to increase so that combined estimate for only the new elementary buildings is $44.33 million.

Payne said architects have "worked really hard" to stay within the district's budget. "Because even though things get more expensive, they don't get more money," she noted.

