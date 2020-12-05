Planned middle/high school will provide more space for Denver students plus room to grow

DENVER — A larger building that provides spaces for student collaboration as well as accommodating future growth is envisioned in a new secondary school.
The $17.5 million 75,500-square-foot middle and high school would be built to the south and west of the Cyclone Center, an arts and athletics facility at 800 Longview St. that opened in 2017.
Denver Community School District officials have been going through the design process since voters approved issuing $7.75 million in general obligation bonds for the project in March. Those bonds, which would be repaid over 20 years with property tax dollars, are expected to be sold early next year.
Last month, the Board of Education approved issuing just under $8.58 million in sales tax revenue bonds. Those bonds will also be repaid over two decades through sales tax funds that have already built up or that the district expects to receive in future years.
Existing and future physical plant and equipment levy dollars will be used to fund the project, as well. Sales tax and PPEL revenues already on hand total $2.1 million. Future PPEL funds are estimated at $1.5 million.
Superintendent Brad Laures said officials are about ready to take another step toward construction.
During the upcoming board meeting Wednesday "we're looking to approve a final set of drawings," he noted. If property tax revenues "continue to be strong like they are (at this point), we're looking at putting this up for bid in late February or early March." Site work would start soon after a contract is awarded.
"We would be constructing it for the rest of this school year and then the following school year," said Laures. Officials anticipate the new school would open in time for the start of fall 2022 classes.
The two-story building would replace Denver High School at 541 E. Eagle St. and the district's middle school at 540 Lincoln St. Once students move out of those locations, at least parts of those buildings are expected to eventually be incorporated into the adjacent elementary school space.
In the new building, the high school would be on the first floor with middle school school students largely attending classes on the second floor. The younger students would come to the first floor for classes such as band, choir and industrial technology – which would only have dedicated spaces there.
Another shared space on the first floor would be the lunchroom, to be located in the existing facility that opened three years ago. "The current lobby area of Cyclone Center will become the cafeteria," said Laures, while continuing to serve as the lobby.
Space is at a premium at the existing middle and high schools. The district, with 454 secondary students, has been making use of all available rooms for classes during recent years.
"We've outgrown the space that we currently have," Laures noted. "We have seen a growth of 52 students over the last five years just in grades six through 12."
The district gained 32 students in all grades for the current school year and 47 students the year before.
"We put some extra classrooms in (plans for the new school) that will allow us to grow for the next several years," he said. And the building is designed so that, in the future, "it can be expanded if that need arises."
The design would also account for learning changes that have become more collaborative in the 21st century. Laures said there would be breakout spaces outside of every classroom where students could work in small groups or with peers from other classes.
Constructing a larger school for the district's growing student body and incorporating features like the collaborative spaces, he added, is part of the district's longtime goal of matching buildings to its educational offerings.
"We've always felt that we had a top-notch world-class education, but our facilities were lagging behind," said Laures.
