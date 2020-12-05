Planned middle/high school will provide more space for Denver students plus room to grow

"We would be constructing it for the rest of this school year and then the following school year," said Laures. Officials anticipate the new school would open in time for the start of fall 2022 classes.

The two-story building would replace Denver High School at 541 E. Eagle St. and the district's middle school at 540 Lincoln St. Once students move out of those locations, at least parts of those buildings are expected to eventually be incorporated into the adjacent elementary school space.

In the new building, the high school would be on the first floor with middle school school students largely attending classes on the second floor. The younger students would come to the first floor for classes such as band, choir and industrial technology – which would only have dedicated spaces there.

Another shared space on the first floor would be the lunchroom, to be located in the existing facility that opened three years ago. "The current lobby area of Cyclone Center will become the cafeteria," said Laures, while continuing to serve as the lobby.

Space is at a premium at the existing middle and high schools. The district, with 454 secondary students, has been making use of all available rooms for classes during recent years.