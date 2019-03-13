CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials have done everything they can to prepare for a new high school.
Now they need a little help from the public to continue the process.
A referendum on the bond issue that would help fund construction of the new school must be requested by district residents. Superintendent Andy Pattee told the Board of Education on Monday petition forms asking for the vote will soon be available across the community.
“We can’t do anything unless our community asks the board to move forward with a general obligation bond,” he explained. “It cannot be a board decision, it has to be a community petition.”
District officials have been giving residents information supporting their conclusion that the current school at 1015 Division St. needs to be replaced, however. The district has been involved in pre-referendum planning since hiring Invision Architecture for design services in September 2017.
Plans and cost estimates have been developed for a new 1,400-student high school proposed at Hudson Road and 27th Street, on land purchased from the University of Northern Iowa. Information about the existing building’s deficiencies and the new school plans have been disseminated at public meetings and posted on the district’s website.
But the board and the administration aren’t allowed to decide if funding should be sought to make those plans a reality. The district can only make the petition forms available to the public.
“It’s not a position of advocacy, it’s not a position of encouragement,” said Pattee. “It’s really a position to ask people to civically get involved.”
According to requirements laid out in Iowa Code, “we have to have about 450 signatures,” he added, noting that petitions will be made available in a number of locations. “We’ll have them in community and public spaces, we’ll have them in different buildings if people would like to come in and sign those.”
The petition’s language includes the $69.9 million bond amount district officials have said would need to be issued for the estimated $110 million project. Any bonds issued would be repaid through increased property taxes.
Board member Jeff Hassman questioned if the proposed 1,400-student capacity of a new high school would be enough, considering the district’s growth projections. As of last fall, Cedar Falls High School had 1,140 students enrolled in 10th through 12th grades.
The building would be designed to make its eventual expansion possible, said Pattee. Officials “plan to size the building’s public spaces — the general spaces, the open spaces — to accommodate probably closer to 1,700 students. Because we know once you get to about 2,000 students typically in the state of Iowa that’s when districts look to have a completely separate building.”
Even the initial proposed capacity is expected to be enough space for years to come, though. “We believe that 1,400 would allow us to be able to serve the students we see as growing into our high school for the next 15 to 20 years,” said Pattee.
