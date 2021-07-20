People gather at iconic Sloane Wallace Stadium for closing ceremony

"I can recall my parents, they always sat at the top of this section," said Moses, pointing to the home bleachers near the entry gate. There was always some kind of sign Moses gave his dad as he came out of the tunnel to indicate he was ready for the game. "He knew once you stepped out onto this field you had to do battle."

He also recalled "a lot of great memories" going back to childhood. When the bus carrying East's Trojans pulled up to the stadium, he would hear the players inside of it pounding on the ceiling and their "chin straps snapping." He noted, "These guys were my legends."

Nanke, now a Cedar Falls resident, and his siblings spent "lots of time here" in the stadium as children watching Trojan football games. Larry, an East graduate, was building up some school pride in his offspring.

"I always wanted to be a Trojan," said Tracy Nanke. "Then we moved and I ended up being a Wahawk."

Either way, he got to play at Sloane Wallace when he joined the football team. Nanke remembers "the sounds of the band, the smell of the popcorn and Dick Dotson broadcasting" from the press box.

Hoy said two other brothers played Wahawk football in the stadium, as well, graduating in 1977 and 1979.