CEDAR FALLS — Ben Byersdorfer won’t audition just any student group to perform in front of his peers at the Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference.
“It has to be a group that is hungry for a challenge,” said Byersdorfer, one of the Peet Junior High School band directors. He suspected that was the case with the 56 students in this year’s eighth grade concert band.
The annual conference in Des Moines calls on concert and jazz bands plus other student ensembles from schools of all sizes to submit audition recordings for performances over three days. Groups can audition in one of nine categories that include elementary, middle and high school levels. Bands are selected by a listening panel through a blind audition process.
Auditioning “has to be the group’s decision,” Byersdorfer explained. So he talked to students about the possibility over a couple weeks earlier in the school year. “I told them be prepared, because most likely you won’t get picked.”
His students wanted to go for it and, after submitting recordings in early January, they were chosen. The band will perform eight songs during a 1 p.m. Friday concert in the Grand Ballroom of the Downtown Marriott Hotel, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines.
“I was thankful to tell them yes — and it wasn’t a fluke. They absolutely put together a recording that was explosive,” said Byersdorfer. “This is the top honor that any Iowa band can be offered.”
“I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity to showcase what we can do,” said student Carter Guse.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s like a huge accomplishment,” added classmate Maren Denison.
Students said Byersdorfer has pushed them harder since they began preparing for the concert, and they have responded. “I feel like we got working more seriously,” said student Gavin Alderman.
Last week, the band took a field trip to the University of Northern Iowa, where they worked with the wind ensemble. Byersdorfer said the visit had an impact on students. After their practice the next day, he noted, “It’s a brand new sound. It’s a bigger, better sound.”
He added, “I want them to remember the feeling of getting really good at something. They are directly responsible for their success.”
While this group is performing for the first time at the event, it will be a repeat – pun intended – for Byersdorfer. In 2015, he took an earlier Peet eighth-grade band to the conference, the same year Cedar Falls High School’s Jazz I band was also chosen to perform.
“I feel very lucky, there’s so much to be said about where we’re at,” the director commented. He referenced support for the students from the school’s administration, faculty, parents and the community. “I will take partial responsibility for it,” said Byersdorfer, of the bands being selected, but just a “tiny slice.”
Other Cedar Valley bands have been given the honor of performing at the conference over the years, as well.
Courier files show the Hoover Middle School eighth-grade band was selected in 2014 and a West High School jazz band performed another year. In 2005, bands from Holmes Junior High and Independence Middle School were chosen. In 2002, Holmes’ eighth-grade band and the former Northern University High School concert band performed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.