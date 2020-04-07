Pay continues for Waterloo Schools' staff, bus drivers; district working on student internet access

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Steps taken Monday by the Board of Education ensure all Waterloo Community Schools' employees and contracted bus drivers will continue to be paid.

In addition, the board during the special session approved spending as much as $100,000 to provide internet connectivity for more families of students.

Schools across Iowa are closed until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Districts have until Friday to submit plans to the state on the voluntary enrichment or credit classes they'll offer, much of which will require or include online components.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman said Waterloo Schools is developing its plan while working on the technology piece. Secondary students have school-issued Chromebook computers through an existing initiative. She said the district is striving to get more of the devices to students in second through fifth grades.

"We want people to have access," said Lindaman, while acknowledging limits in the short term. "We are counting on the fact that some families won't ask (for a computer) because they already have one." In addition, some elementary school students may not need a Chromebook because they can share one issued to an older sibling.