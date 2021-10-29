Pastor, retired university administrator facing off for seat on Hawkeye Community College board

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will see major turnover on its board of trustees as a result of the Nov. 2 election.

Five seats on the nine-member board are up for election and none of the incumbents are running for another term. One candidate will be on the ballot for each position except for Director District 7.

Christine Twait, 51, and the Rev. Gerald Kapanka, 59, are competing for the seat, which represents portions of Cedar Falls, rural Waterloo, and the city of Hudson. Both candidates have some connections to Hawkeye.

Twait, of Hudson, is a former University of Northern Iowa administrator who had contacts with college officials over the years through the numerous state and local boards she served on. Her two children have both taken classes at the college. Kapanka’s wife works for Hawkeye and three of his four children are graduates of the college.

“Community colleges have always been a part of my family,” said Kapanka, a Cedar Falls resident and pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He, his parents and his sister all attended them back in his home state of Michigan. “I think they’re a tremendous blessing to any community they’re in.”

Running for the board is an opportunity for him to “give back.” “I did my doctoral work in organizational systems,” he noted, examining how nonprofits work. Kapanka called it “exciting” to see the similar workings of a community college, “and I think I have something to offer with my training and experience.”

Twait was the assistant provost for research and sponsored programs at UNI when she medically retired in 2015 because of an autoimmune disorder. In her various roles over the years at the university, she “learned a lot of different strategies” to address issues that community colleges also work on – such as workforce development, early childhood care and poverty.

“My 22 years of experience in higher education included 14 years in business community outreach and economic development,” she said, followed by eight years on UNI’s academic leadership team. “I gained such a broad perspective of the needs of our community and also the challenges facing higher education.”

She pointed to the importance of the college, noting it “serves more than 25,000 individuals a year” and 94% of its graduates stay in Iowa. “That’s a tremendous value to our state.” With its training, retraining and apprenticeship programs, Twait said Hawkeye is “absolutely key” to addressing “the workforce crisis that we have right now.”

Kapanka agreed on the “vital role” Hawkeye plays in boosting employment across the community.

“Hawkeye is a great place when we think of all the things that they provide,” he said, noting that degrees or certificates are offered in “more than 50 areas.” Those “who get training at Hawkeye, these are people who stay in our community. I think Hawkeye is really about that concept of community, and so they help build up the partnership we have with our businesses and our industries.”

Kapanka is a native of Bad Axe, Mich., who has lived in the Cedar Valley and been pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 21 years. He was a pastor in Sioux City for 11 years before that.

He has an associate’s degree from St. Clair County Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University Ann Arbor, both in Michigan. He has a master’s of divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., and a doctorate from Bethel Theological Seminary in St. Paul, Minn.

Twait is a Postville native who has lived in the Cedar Valley for 29 years. She has worked for UNI’s Iowa Waste Reduction Center, business and community services, the College of Business Administration, and research and sponsored programs.

She has a bachelor’s degree from UNI as well as a master’s of public administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Iowa State University.

